North Side running back Victor Narvaez (11) rushes during a high school football matchup between Diamond Hill-Jarvis and North Side on Sept. 22, 2017, at Farrington Field in Fort Worth, Texas. Andrew Buckley Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

FW North Side uses special teams to shut out rival Diamond Hill-Jarvis

By Rick Mauch

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 22, 2017 10:39 PM

Special teams made the difference as Fort Worth North Side defeated Diamond Hill-Jarvis 32-0 on Friday night at Farrington Field. The Steers’ Joseph Franco blocked a punt that led to a touchdown. They then took over on downs and kicked a field goal after a fumbled punt snap, and Rafael Carbajal returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown.

Key players: Jordan Love handled the ball six times and three touches went for touchdowns, a 28-yard run and scoring catches of 28 and 12 yards. Steers quarterback Alfredo Garcia was 9-for-11 for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Eagles quarterback Joey Flores rushed 25 times for 57 yards and completed 5 of 10 passes for 45 yards.

Key stat: North Side did not punt, and Diamond Hill-Jarvis only managed to get off one punt for 21 yards.

Records: North Side 3-0, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0-4

