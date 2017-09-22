Big passing plays lift Keller Central over Garland

Keller Central used big passing plays and a stingy defense to beat Garland 17-3 at Keller ISD Athletic Complex on Friday.
Central appeared to have its way with Garland early. On the third play of the game, Jack Hecker hit Isaiah Ganaway with a 49-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Three series later, Garland cut the Chargers’ lead to 7-3 on a field goal. In the third, Central’s Devin Brock kicked a 41-yard field goal. Later, Hecker hit DJ Graham with a 73-yard touchdown, lifting Central’s lead to 17-3.
Graham sealed the win by picking off another Garland pass in the final minutes.
Key players: Central’s Graham caught two passes for 76 yards and a score and had an interception. Eric Cooper had seven carries and 52 yards for the Chargers. Garland’s Montana Miller led the Owls in rushing with 51 yards.
Key stat: Central’s Hecker completed six passes — two for scores. Of the 173 total passing yards, the two touchdown passes accounted for 125 yards.
Records: Keller Central 2-2, Garland 0-4
