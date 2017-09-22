Weatherford’s Corban Campbell (7) attempts to evade Lubbock Cooper defender Payton Bourquin (11).
Weatherford’s Corban Campbell (7) attempts to evade Lubbock Cooper defender Payton Bourquin (11). Lance Winter lwinter@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Lubbock Cooper escapes upset-minded Weatherford

By Ryan Cox

rcox@star-telegram.com

September 22, 2017 10:24 PM

Weatherford nearly pulled off its first win of the season in the final seconds against Lubbock Cooper, but the Pirates held on for a 28-26 road victory on Friday night at Kangaroo Stadium.

Key players: Lubbock Cooper quarterback Brenden Mehl threw for 153 yards on just 5-of-8 passing, but three completions went for touchdowns. Weatherford quarterback Corban Campbell threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns along with 44 yards on the ground and a score. Roos’ wide receiver London Williams caught a game-high 11 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Key stat: Williams scored on a 17-yard pass with one minute left in the fourth quarter, but Weatherford’s two-point attempt to tie was unsuccessful. After recovering the onside kick, Cooper fumbled the ball at midfield while in victory formation and it was recovered by the Roos. Weatherford’s 51-yard field goal try fell short as time expired.

Records: Lubbock Cooper 3-1, Weatherford 0-4

