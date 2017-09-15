Southlake Carroll QB helps Dragons rally past Rockwall in shootout

Trailing 10-0 in the first quarter, the home-team Southlake Carroll Dragons rallied for a decisive victory against Rockwall. A 48-yard touchdown run by Carroll junior running back T.J. McDaniel and a six-yard touchdown pass from Will Bowers to Preston Forney put the Dragons ahead for the first time at 14-10. The Yellowjackets briefly went ahead 17-14, but Bowers countered with a 61-yard touchdown pass to senior Cade Bell on the first play of the next drive for a 21-17 Dragons lead. Rockwall fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Bowers later ran in from 24 yards out to put the Dragons ahead 27-17. The final score was Southlake Carroll 52, Rockwall 38.
Key players: Bowers completed 10-of-15 passes for 171 yards and rushed for 151 yards with five total touchdowns. McDaniel led all rushers with 218 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns. Rockwall was led by junior quarterback Jacob Clark, who completed 21-of 27 passes for 274 yards. Lo’yer Bailey rushed for 180 of his 206 yards in the first half for the Yellowjackets.
Key stat: Rockwall outgained Southlake Carroll 556 yards to 538, but the Yellowjackets lost three fumbles, including one in the goal line.
Records: Rockwall 1-2, Southlake Carroll 2-1
