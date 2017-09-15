Arlington QB has monster night as Colts defeat Plano East

Arlington senior quarterback D’Montae Davis accounted for 393 of the Colts’ 530 yards offense to help Arlington High School top Plano East 56-21 on Friday night at Maverick Stadium. Davis threw five touchdowns to four different receivers and added two more on the ground. He was 18-for-22 in the air for 276 yards. After a close first half, the Colts exploded for 28 points in the third quarter to pull away from the Panthers, picking up an onside kick and an interception along the way.

Key Players: Arlington senior running back Kenland McCray finished with 106 yards rushing and 130 yards receiving, scoring two touchdowns overall. Arlington senior defensive back Xzavier Guyton had two interceptions. Plano East junior quarterback Brandon Mallory was 10-for-21 with two touchdowns, throwing for 128 yards.

Key stat: Seven different Arlington receivers caught passes on Friday night, including two who had a pair of touchdowns.

Records: Arlington 3-0, Plano East 1-2