Mansfield can’t stop Flower Mound Marcus running back’s big plays

In a game filled with highlight-reel moments, Justin Dinka rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns and added 27 yards receiving to lead Flower Mound Marcus past Mansfield 31-14 on Friday at Newsom Stadium. Dinka’s first scoring run covered 61 yards and tied the game at 7-all in the first quarter, then he added a 31-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. His pass-catching prowess got Marcus in position for a field goal and a 17-14 halftime lead. And then he escaped down the left sideline late in the fourth quarter on a 63-yard run to put an exclamation mark on the victory.
Key players: Avery Chatman rushed for 160 yards for Mansfield and scored on a 61-yard run. Jackson Gleeson of Mansfield scored on a 78-yard catch-and-run and finished with four grabs for 141 yards. Blake Covin notched 98 yards receiving for Marcus. His acrobatic 22-yard catch and dive into the end zone extended the lead to 24-14 a minute into the fourth quarter.
Key stat: Marcus had a 2-0 edge in turnover margin. One of those turnovers, a fumble, kick-started a field goal drive in the second quarter.
Records: Marcus 2-1, Mansfield 2-1
Comments