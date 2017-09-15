Running back’s six TDs spark Grapevine’s shootout victory

Running back Roshawn Prear rushed for 325 yards and six TDs as Grapevine won a 66-52 shootout over Frisco Heritage Friday in a non-district game at Toyota Stadium. The game was tied 45-all to start the fourth quarter before the Mustangs scored on three consecutive possessions.
Key players: Prear not only rushed for 325 yards in 28 carries, he caught four passes for 60 yards. Grapevine QB Alan Bowman passed for 297 yards and a TD, and ran for a score. QB Amare Jones led the Coyotes, rushing for 141 yards and two TDs while passing for 195 yards and a TD. Heritage WR Glen Mbaku caught six passes for 103 yards and two scores.
Key stats: The game featured 1,334 total yards, with Grapevine outgaining Heritage 669-665. The Mustangs had three more first downs (35-32) despite running six fewer plays (81-75).
Records: Grapevine 2-1, Frisco Heritage 0-3
Comments