High School Football

Keller withstands Hurst Bell’s late charge to win squeaker with ground game

By Eric Liles

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 15, 2017 10:48 PM

Keller rolled up 275 yards rushing, with Devon Collins scoring twice on touchdown runs as the Indians (1-2) held off Hurst L.D. Bell’s late rally for a 30-28 win at Keller ISD Stadium. Collins’ 4-yard scoring run gave Keller a 30-21 lead with 2:47 to play. Bell’s Markell Burnett answered when he took an Austin Brougham pass 48 yards for a touchdown with 1:32 remaining. Bell advanced to the Keller 49 with 0:25 left before an interception by the Indians’ Mikey Brinton sealed the win.

Key players: Keller’s Enoch Ntchobo had 66 yards rushing on nine carries, including a 58-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Bell’s Zion Hardy led all rushers with 113 yards in 26 attempts.

Key stat: Keller overcame 100 yards on nine penalties for the win.

Records: Keller 1-2, Bell 1-2

