Fossil Ridge quarterback fires six first-half TD passes to top Saginaw

Cobe Craft passed for 163 yards and six first-half scores Friday night, leading Keller Fossil Ridge to a 42-10 victory over Saginaw. Craft helped the unbeaten Panthers jump ahead 28-0 in the first period. Winless Saginaw posted a late TD and field goal.
Key players: Craft connected with Stefan Cobbs on touchdowns of 10, 20 and 9 yards in addition to throwing scoring passes of 59 and 27 yards to Jaylon Hearst and a 15-yarder to Trevor Cousey. Saginaw’s only touchdown came on Fred Tshitoko’s 11-yard catch of a Kameron Williams pass.
Key stat: Fossil Ridge led 28-0 after one quarter and totaled 435 offensive yards in the game. Colione Evans led all rushers with 143 yards while Saginaw was led by Zech Campbell’s 63 rushing yards.
Records: Keller Fossil Ridge 3-0, Saginaw 0-3
