Early safeties the difference in Saginaw Boswell’s wild win over Birdville

Saginaw Boswell registered two first-quarter safeties that proved the difference in a 37-35 win over Birdville at Pioneer Stadium on Friday. Boswell missed two extra points to use half of that cushion. Birdville took a 35-31 lead on a 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Skylar Noble to Brendton Northey. But Brayden Thomas’ touchdown pass to Dutch Patterson won it for Boswell.
The first safety came when the snap sailed over the Birdville punter into the end zone. When the Birdville quarterback was tackled in the end zone on the next series, Boswell led 4-0.
Breshun Berry carried Boswell the rest of the night, scoring on two passes and returning an interception for a touchdown. He set up another Boswell score with a 50-yard reception and run.
Key players: Thomas threw for 343 yards and four scores. Berry finished with 10 catches and 171 yards. Boswell’s Edwin Hayden rushed 24 times for 105 yards. Birdville’s Dylan Sterling caught three passes for 80 yards and one TD.
Key stat: Birdville has lost three games by a total of four points.
Records: Saginaw Boswell 3-0, Birdville 0-3
