Brewer wideout’s 2 TDs in triple overtime too much for Burleson Centennial

White Settlement Brewer’s Jahrad Taylor caught a pair of touchdowns passes in overtime as the Bears defeated Burleson Centennial 41-35 in triple overtime at Brewer Bear Stadium.
Key players: Brewer quarterback Carson Ingram threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Bears running back Christian Calton carried 21 times for 126 yards and three scores. Centennial slot back Kelton Tezeno ran for three touchdowns and carried the ball 12 times for 186 yards. Brewer used a pair of sacks in the third overtime and an interception on fourth down to stop the Spartans.
Key stat: Each team missed a field goal in regulation. Brewer had a 26-yard field goal block and Centennial’s 24-yard try hit the crossbar.
Records: Centennial 1-2; Brewer 2-1.
