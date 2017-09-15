Justin Northwest scores in two quick bursts to subdue rival Trophy Club Nelson

Two quick scores in the second quarter and again in the fourth quarter were the key as Justin Northwest defeated rival Trophy Club Nelson 30-14 Friday night at Northwest ISD Stadium. It was the Texans’ third win in four meetings with Nelson.

After a 19-yard punt by the Bobcats, the Texans scored on a 30-yard drive early in the second quarter, capped by a 1-yard touchdown by DeMareus Hosey. They followed that 2 1/2 minutes later with a 1-yard TD run from quarterback Prince Mavula after recovering a fumble at the Byron Nelson 39.

Nelson pulled to within 17-14 on a Nick Santini pass to Noe Diawaku and subsequent 2-point conversion with 6:37 left. Mavula countered with a 30-yard TD strike to Quentin Lee and ended the night with a 35-yard scoring run after the Texans held the Bobcats on fourth down.

Key players: Hosey carried 24 times for 130 yards to put him over 500 yards for the season. Mavula accounted for 150 yards (101 passing, 49 rushing). Santini completed 23 of 34 passes, including 13 straight completions, for 219 yards and rushed 21 times for 65 yards. Diawaku caught eight passes for 76 yards.

Key stat: The Northwest defense and special teams came up with several key plays, including a tackle for loss on third down at the Texans 14 early that forced a missed field goal, a 41-yard return of a 35-yard punt to set up a field goal, and a late sack and interception

Records: Justin Northwest 3-0, Trophy Club Nelson 0-3