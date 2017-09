More Videos 1:09 Arlington High Colts are 3-0 and QB D'Montae Davis got them there Pause 1:06 Check out this 4-star recruit: wide receiver Kam Brown hauls in a nifty TD pass 0:16 RAW: Everyone heard this hit at Pennington Field on Friday 1:03 Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 0:51 Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory 0:32 Nick Martinez left with a 4-3 lead in the sixth before the Angels rallied 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:36 Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 1:27 Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

RAW: Arlington defenders team up to make a hard tackle vs. Plano East Arlington defenders Kyron White and X'zavion McDonald key in on a hard tackle of a Plano East player during the second quarter Friday night. Arlington defenders Kyron White and X'zavion McDonald key in on a hard tackle of a Plano East player during the second quarter Friday night. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

Arlington defenders Kyron White and X'zavion McDonald key in on a hard tackle of a Plano East player during the second quarter Friday night. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com