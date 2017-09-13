Fossil Ridge QB and Burleson Centennial RB win player of the week honors

Over 6,000 total votes were cast for dfwVarsity Offensive and Defensive players of the week.
For the second straight time, Fossil Ridge takes home the offensive award with senior quarterback Cobe Craft getting 2,076 of the votes. Craft threw for 429 yards and four TDs in a 42-30 victory over Flower Mound.
Jaylen Hearst with a 75-yd TD reception from Cobe Craft for the Panthers. Fossil Ridge 35, Flower Mound 16 0:42 3Q. pic.twitter.com/wGP0IuX3dV— Darren Lauber (@darren_lauber) September 8, 2017
North Crowley senior wideout Julian Jones came in second with 700 votes. The Louisiana Monroe commit had 10 catches for 162 yards and three TDs vs. L.D. Bell.
Burleson Centennial senior Kelton Tezeno won the defensive honor with 729 votes after coming up with a huge block during Birdville’s 35-yard go-ahead attempt in the closing seconds. The Spartans won 14-13.
Saginaw Boswell’s Breshun Berry (419 votes) and L.D. Bell’s Tyson Buxton (354) were second and third.
Week 1 winners were Fossil Ridge receiver Stefan Cobbs and Richland linebacker Matthew Quenichet.
