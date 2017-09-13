More Videos

Barrett, Kennedale roll into first title game 1:39

Barrett, Kennedale roll into first title game

Spencer Roof, Kennedale defense collapses on Stephenville 0:57

Spencer Roof, Kennedale defense collapses on Stephenville

Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity 1:31

Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity

Kam Brown can't keep his hands off the ball 1:04

Kam Brown can't keep his hands off the ball

Kennedale barely needs an offense in its state quarterfinal win 1:32

Kennedale barely needs an offense in its state quarterfinal win

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

Frisco police chief explains why red light cameras work 2:07

Frisco police chief explains why red light cameras work

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13

    Cobe Craft completed 19 of 35 passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns in a win against Flower Mound.

High School Football

Fossil Ridge QB and Burleson Centennial RB win player of the week honors

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 13, 2017 04:33 PM

UPDATED September 13, 2017 04:43 PM

Over 6,000 total votes were cast for dfwVarsity Offensive and Defensive players of the week.

For the second straight time, Fossil Ridge takes home the offensive award with senior quarterback Cobe Craft getting 2,076 of the votes. Craft threw for 429 yards and four TDs in a 42-30 victory over Flower Mound.

North Crowley senior wideout Julian Jones came in second with 700 votes. The Louisiana Monroe commit had 10 catches for 162 yards and three TDs vs. L.D. Bell.

Burleson Centennial senior Kelton Tezeno won the defensive honor with 729 votes after coming up with a huge block during Birdville’s 35-yard go-ahead attempt in the closing seconds. The Spartans won 14-13.

Saginaw Boswell’s Breshun Berry (419 votes) and L.D. Bell’s Tyson Buxton (354) were second and third.

Week 1 winners were Fossil Ridge receiver Stefan Cobbs and Richland linebacker Matthew Quenichet.

