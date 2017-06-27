New Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has 14 commitments for 2018.
New Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has 14 commitments for 2018. Sue Ogrocki AP
New Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has 14 commitments for 2018. Sue Ogrocki AP

High School Football

June 27, 2017 2:29 PM

Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley land Paschal receiver Jaylon Robinson

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

No Bob Stoops, no problem.

Under new coach Lincoln Riley, the Oklahoma Sooners landed their third wide receiver in the past four days after four-star recruit Jaylon Robinson from Fort Worth Paschal announced his commitment on Monday.

Oklahoma now has 14 commitments in its 2018 class.

Robinson, previously committed to Texas Tech, received an offer from Oklahoma on June 8 and two days later, de-committed from Tech. He goes with the Sooners over offers from Baylor, SMU, North Texas, Houston, UT-San Antonio, Georgia, Houston, Illinois, Washington State and Colorado State.

The 5-foot-10 and 170 pound Robinson is ranked No. 28 in the country and No. 64 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.

Robinson is one of the top 2018 recruits entering the fall, and participated in the All America football camp at Cedar Hill earlier this year. According to 247Sports, Robinson had 304 yards rushing, four rushing TDs, 446 yards receiving, three receiving TDs, and a punt and kickoff return for TDs last season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game 3:18

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game
Minister criticizes Fort Worth leaders on race relations 1:23

Minister criticizes Fort Worth leaders on race relations
Does your house have drywood termites? 1:37

Does your house have drywood termites?

View More Video

Sports Videos