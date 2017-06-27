Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley land Paschal receiver Jaylon Robinson

No Bob Stoops, no problem.
Under new coach Lincoln Riley, the Oklahoma Sooners landed their third wide receiver in the past four days after four-star recruit Jaylon Robinson from Fort Worth Paschal announced his commitment on Monday.
Oklahoma now has 14 commitments in its 2018 class.
Coach Riley? I think I'm ready....#Boomer pic.twitter.com/GNf7rj2i4g— JayFla⚡️h™ (@Jaylon_D1) June 26, 2017
Robinson, previously committed to Texas Tech, received an offer from Oklahoma on June 8 and two days later, de-committed from Tech. He goes with the Sooners over offers from Baylor, SMU, North Texas, Houston, UT-San Antonio, Georgia, Houston, Illinois, Washington State and Colorado State.
The 5-foot-10 and 170 pound Robinson is ranked No. 28 in the country and No. 64 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.
BREAKING: 2018 Forth Worth (Texas) Paschal 4-star WR Jaylon Robinson has committed to #Oklahoma. Third WR commit in four days. pic.twitter.com/UPhNQvk7s4— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) June 26, 2017
Paschal wr jaylon Robinson #UAALLAMERICA #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/wBunbdtsQN— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) March 27, 2017
Robinson is one of the top 2018 recruits entering the fall, and participated in the All America football camp at Cedar Hill earlier this year. According to 247Sports, Robinson had 304 yards rushing, four rushing TDs, 446 yards receiving, three receiving TDs, and a punt and kickoff return for TDs last season.
