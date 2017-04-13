Arlington High defensive coordinator named Seguin head coach

Arlington High defensive coordinator Joe Gordon has been promoted to head football coach at Arlington Seguin High School, school district officials said Thursday.
Gordon, who has coached at the collegiate and high school levels, has been the defensive pass game coordinator and head track and field coach at Arlington High since 2015. He replaces Carlos Lynn, who was hired in January at Cedar Hill.
Before the Colts, Gordon spent seven years in the college ranks, at Kansas State, Mississippi College, Garden City Community College and Bethany College. The 1992 Arlington High graduate played at Kansas State before stints in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and NFL Europe with the Rhein Fire.
“Coach Gordon will bring a unique perspective because of his experience on the field and on the sidelines,” Arlington schools athletic director Kevin Ozee said. “He knows the AISD well being a former Arlington High School student and coach, and I expect that he will continue the tradition of success at Seguin High School.”
Gordon played under Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder at Kansas State as a three-time team captain and starting cornerback for the No. 1-ranked pass defense in the country. He won a league championship in 1998 as the team captain for the Rhein Fire. He has a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State.
“My experience has taught me the importance of building a program by creating a culture of toughness, togetherness and organizing a plan for success,” Gordon said. “Connecting current players with former players and embracing past tradition is critical to generating energy and excitement for all within our community. I am excited to continue my coaching career in the Arlington ISD by leading the Seguin Cougars.”
