Former Arlington Lamar coach named to Hall of Honor

Retired Arlington Lamar football coach Eddy Peach is among five inductees whose names will be added to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Hall of Honor, the organization announced Monday.
“It’s not something you dream about, you don’t ever think about happening, so you feel blessed when something like that does happen,” Peach said. “There’s a lot of people involved in accomplishing what we’ve accomplished. So you’re proud for a lot of people.”
Peach, 75, was the head football coach of the Lamar Vikings for 39 years, from the school’s opening in 1970 until 2009. His coaching record is 310-123-6, according to THSCA.
The inductees will be honored July 26 in Houston at the annual THSCA Coaching School and Convention, which is July 23-26.
“It was great situation at Lamar, a great administration with great kids, and a good coaching staff,” Peach said. “It was everything we accomplished there, and I get to reap the benefits.”
In addition to the Hall of Honor, Peach has been selected for the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, which is a May ceremony at Baylor University’s Ferrell Center in Waco. Last August, the Arlington ISD opened Eddy and Debbie Peach Elementary School.
“Yes, it’s been quite a year for us,” he said.
Other Hall of Honor inductees are football coach Don Clayton from, Katy Cinco Ranch, and retired baseball coach Ernie Johnson, most notably from Midland Lee. Posthumous inductees, both football coaches, are Robert Vela (Edcouch-Elsa and Edinburg) and James Cameron (Rockwall, Kilgore and Sulphur Springs).
