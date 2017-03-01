Class 5A football splitting into two divisions next realignment

The UIL announced on Wednesday the decision to split Class 5A high school football into two divisions, which will go into effect in 2018.
Class 5A superintendents voted 144-77 in favor of a split format in football.
Teams will be placed in divisions based on enrollment for the entire alignment period, instead of the current format that divides them in the playoffs, which is currently utilized in Classes 4A to 1A.
The current plan in 4A and below places teams in 16 Division I and 16 Division II districts, with four teams in each district advancing to the playoffs.
Aledo athletic director Tim Buchanan was asked last summer about the possibility of a change, to which he responded, “What’s good for the students? Schools should play schools of similar size.”
Next realignment day will take place February 2018. The current 5A enrollment range is 2,149 to 1,100.
Divide the current 255 Class 5A schools down the middle and here’s the result for area teams:
Division I
Summit 2,147
Lake Ridge 2,130
Coll. Heritage 2,098
Northwest 2,079
Birdville 2,076
Crowley 2,065
South Hills 2,063
Mansfield Legacy 2,045
Richland 2,039
Arlington Heights 2,021
Chisholm Trail 2,005
Eaton 1,964
Granbury 1,959.5
Brewer 1,926
Saginaw 1,907
Grapevine 1,813
Trimble Tech 1,785.5
Cleburne 1,775
Azle 1,762
Timberview 1,758
Division II
Boswell 1,727
North Side 1,688
Centennial 1,686
Seguin 1,680.5
Burleson 1,671
Aledo 1,594
Joshua 1,457
Everman 1,436
Wyatt 1,371
Carter-Riverside 1,350
Southwest 1,291
Polytechnic 1,255
Eastern Hills 1,186
Western Hills 1,176
