Class 5A football splitting into two divisions next realignment

1:16 Jeff Banister applauded Cole Hamels mentorship of top pick Cole Ragans Pause

2:50 Midlothian Heritage KOs Kennedale 63-56 in 4A RI quarterfinal

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

2:56 Car crashes through roof of Houston plumbing store

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 2

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

1:05 'Plaid bandit' caught on video stealing $50,000 at Parks Mall in Arlington

0:45 Meet Arlington PD's newest K9 officer — Dude

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side