Fort Worth All Saints leaving SPC for TAPPS a year early

On Thursday, the Southwest Preparatory Conference and Fort Worth All Saints announced the end of their relationship as the Saints will move to TAPPS a year earlier during the fall of 2017.
The move was first announced on Jan. 17 and was originally set for the fall of 2018.
“We have a long-standing relationship with SPC, so I assure you this decision was not taken lightly,” said Head of School Tad Bird in January. “Ultimately, we decided TAPPS provides a more sustainable platform for key components of our strategic plan including student health and wellness initiatives and innovative programming.”
Also on Thursday, Bird sent a letter to the SPC Board of Directors:
“On January 17, 2017, I notified the Operations Committee of All Saints’ Episcopal School accepting an invitation to join TAPPS beginning fall of 2018. In this same correspondence, I indicated our wish and full intent to honor our commitments to the SPC through the completion of the 2018 spring season. Since this time, it has come to my attention at least one school has expressed anxiety about our remaining past this spring. Moreover, I now have concerns about the SPC athletic environment for our All Saints’ students. I wish no heartburn for anyone and offer a peaceful and honorable solution.
For the reasons I cited above, out of respect for the conference and my community, and in concert with the bylaws, I resign my position on the Board of Directors effective the end of May, 2017. Respectfully, I ask this resignation be accepted. Furthermore, and as a result, All Saints’ will shift conference play to TAPPS beginning fall of 2017. I wish the Southwest Preparatory Conference and its affiliate members the best.”
All Saints has been an SPC football power ever since it first moved from TAPPS in 2000. The Saints beat Bellaire Episcopal 57-39 on Nov. 4 for its sixth football title since 2004 — no other SPC school won more than four titles in that span.
The program also produces some of the top recruits. In 2016, receiver Isaiah Harris signed with Kansas State, and defensive lineman Michael Williams signed with Stanford. Quarterback Foster Sawyer signed with TCU in 2014, and recently transferred to Stephen F. Austin. Three-star defensive lineman Max Cummins signed this year with Texas.
