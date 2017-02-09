Mansfield Legacy safety earns another All-state honor

Mansfield Legacy sophomore safety Jalen Catalon has been named the defensive player of the year on 66th annual Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State football team.
In December he was named The Associated Press 5A defensive player of the year, and the Star-Telegram Super Team defensive player of the year. Catalon recorded 196 tackles and nine interceptions, including six in the postseason, for 11-3 Legacy.
Class 5A Division II champion Aledo placed three on the TSWA first team: quarterback Dillon Davis, offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga and defensive lineman Wes Harris. Aledo coach Steve Wood shared coach of the year honors with Dallas Highland Park’s Randy Allen.
Also on the first team are Saginaw Boswell running back Damon Williams and wide receiver Gavin Holmes of Justin Northwest.
Richmond Foster senior receiver Cedarian Lamb is the 5A offensive player of the year. The Oklahoma had 98 catches for 2,032 yards with 33 touchdowns for 14-1 Foster.
Second-team selections are: running backs Kameron Session (Mansfield Legacy) and Syrus Moore (Justin Northwest); offensive linemen Wyatt Morgan (Grapevine) and Dakoda Newman (Mansfield Timberview); place-kicker Josue Munoz (Mansfield Summit; defensive lineman James Williams (Aledo), and defensive back Wyatt Harris (Aledo).
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback – Dillon Davis, Aledo, 6-2, 205 sr.
Running backs – Damon Williams, Saginaw Boswell, 5-10, 190, sr.; Dominic Williams, Frisco Independence, 5-11, 190, sr.; Deion Hankins, EP Parkland, 6-1, 205, soph.
Fullback – Jesse Lopez, Port Lavaca Calhoun, 5-7, 190, jr.
Split ends – Cedarian Lamb, Richmond Foster, 6-3, 185, sr.; Gavin Holmes, Justin Northwest, 5-11, 185, sr.
Tight end – Chance McLeod, Victoria East, 6-4, 230, sr.
Tackles – Chuck Filiaga, Aledo, 6-7, 330, sr.; Grant Polley, Denton, 6-5, 280, sr.
Guards – Jack Anderson, Frisco, 6-5, 300, jr.; Barton Clement, Fort Bend Marshall, 6-3, 305, jr.
Center – Jonathan Kelly, Cedar Park, 6-1, 260, jr.
Place-kicker – (tie) Ryan Bowersox, College Station, 5-9, 170, sr.; Angel Sevier, Mesquite Poteet, 5-10, 190, sr.
All-purpose – Eno Benjamin, Wylie East, 5-10, 203, sr.
Offensive Player of the Year – Lamb, Richmond Foster
Coach of the Year – (tie) Randy Allen, Highland Park; Scott Wood, Aledo
DEFENSE
Linemen – Wes Harris, Aledo, 6-3, 295, sr.; Earnest Brown, Denton Ryan, 6-5, 245, sr.; Taquon Graham, Temple, 6-4, 240, sr.; (tie) Derrion Clark, Dallas South Oak Cliff, 6-2, 235, soph.; Turner Coxe, Highland Park, 6-0, 230, sr.
Linebackers – Garrett Grammer, Richmond Foster, 6-1, 210, sr.; John House, Highland Park, 6-0, 210, sr.; Mark Wagner, College Station, 6-0, 205, sr.; Rogers Franklin, Temple, 6-1, 195, sr.
Secondary – Jalen Catalon, Mansfield Legacy, 5-10, 180, soph.; John Gaddis, CC Calallen, 6-0, 180. sr.; Derrick Tucker, Manvel, 6-3, 190, sr.; Allie Green, Austin LBJ, 6-3, 182, sr.
Punter – Trevor Denbow, Corsicana, sr.
Kick returner – Markiese King, Dallas South Oak Cliff, 5-10, 170, sr.
Defensive Player of the Year – Catalon, Mansfield Legacy
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback – (tie) Qua Gray, Lubbock Coronado, 6-2, 167, jr.; Bailey Zappe, Victoria East, 6-2, 190, sr.
Running backs – Kameron Session, Mansfield Legacy, 5-8, 175, sr.; Tre’ Lyday, Denison, 5-9, 185, sr.; Syrus Moore, Justin Northwest, 5-7, 170, sr.
Fullback – Landry Songer, Midlothian, 6-0, 190, jr.
Split ends – Gabe Douglas, Denton Ryan, 6-2, 195, jr.; Keylon Stokes, Manvel, 6-0, 180, sr.
Tight end – Zach Duncan, Boerne Champion, 6-2, 210, sr.
Tackles – Thomas Shelmire, Highland Park, 6-3, 290, jr.; Wyatt Morgan, Grapevine, 6-4, 300, sr.
Guards – Tanner Leser, Frisco Lone Star, 6-3, 314, sr.; Dakoda Newman, Mansfield Timberview, 6-4, 320, sr.
Center – Ryan Everett, CC Calallen, 5-11, 265, sr.
Place-kicker – Josue Munoz, Mansfield Summit, 5-9, 174, sr.; Luis Diaz, Georgetown, 5-7, 180, sr.
All-purpose – Deshon Moreaux, Beaumont Central, 5-10, 180, sr.
DEFENSE
Linemen – Luke Blanton, Highland Park, 6-2, 225, sr.; Ondario Robinson, Hutto, 6-5, 250, sr.; James Williams, Aledo, 5-10, 300, jr.; McKenly O’Neal, Dripping Springs, 6-3, 230, sr.
Linebackers – Will Broussard, Livingston, 6-1, 185, jr.; Dayne Douglass, Canyon, 6-3, 215, sr.; Derek Ditto, Dumas, 6-3, 215, sr.; Tyreke Davis, Denton Ryan, 5-9. 165.sr.
Secondary – Christian Hayes, Lubbock Coronado, 5-11, 65, sr.; Delano Robinson, Denton Ryan, 6-1, 200, sr.; Wyatt Harris, Aledo, 6-2, 190, soph.; Reece Easterling, College Station, 6-1, 175, sr.
Punter – Brendon Teague, Gregory-Portland, 6-1, 185, sr.
Kick returner – Eric Peterson, College Station, 5-8, 162, sr.
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback – (tie) John Stephen Jones, Highland Park, 5-10, 180 jr.; Alex Ramart, Richmond Foster, 6-4, 212, sr.
Running backs – Cameron Haller, Marshall, 5-10, 215, sr.; Phillip Jones, Nacogdoches, 5-7, 175, sr.; Matthew Collier, SA Southside, 5-9, 165, sr.
Fullback – Ryan Houston, Frisco Independence, 5-11, 205, sr.
Split ends – Michael Woods, Magnolia, 6-2, 185, jr.; Tre Wolf, Victoria East, , 6-2, 180, sr.; Jalen Reagor, Waxahachie, 6-1 185, sr.
Tight end – (tie) Keaton Dennis, Mansfield Legacy, 5-9, 190, sr.; Nic McTear, Frisco Heritage, 6-4, 220, jr.
Tackles – Zachary Murdock, Port Neches-Groves, 6-2, 260, sr.; (tie) Clayton Franks, Mansfield Legacy, 6-4, 280, jr.; Jacob Young, North Richland Hills, 6-2, 235,sr.
Guards – Albert Villarreal, CC King, 5-11, 260, sr.; (tie) Luke Matthews, Fort Bend Elkins, 6-4, 315, jr.; Ricky Estimbo, Edcouch-Elsa, 6-0, 270, jr.
Center – Victor Buenrostro, Mesquite Poteet, 6-0, 300, jr.
Place-kicker – Jacob Click, Frisco Lone Star, 6-0, 190, jr.
All-purpose – Chandler Speights, Richmond Foster, 5-9, 165, sr.
DEFENSE
Linemen – Danny Diaz, Laredo Cigarroa, 6-2, 220, soph.; Koby Foster, Manvel, 6-1, 315, sr.; Noah Ingram, Mesquite Poteet, 6-2, 240, sr.; (ti) Taivian Rucker, Denison, 6-1, 197, sr.; Prince Tyler, Austin McCallum, 5-10, 205, jr.
Linebackers – Rayce Deal, CC Calallen, 5-10, 190, sr.; (tie) Ashton Logan, Temple, 6-2, 207, sr.; Logan Lejeune, Port Neches-Groves, 5-11, 200, sr.; Mason Montoya, Lubbock Coronado, 6-2, 205, sr.; Kevon Smith, Dallas South Oak Cliff, 5-11, 225, sr.; Heath Thomas, CC Calallen, 5-11, 210, sr.
Secondary – Myles Jones, Magnolia West, 6-3, 185, sr.;. (tie) Jacob Mueller, Saginaw Boswell, 6-0, 160, sr.; Tay’Lor Perry, Crosby, 5-10, 180, sr.; Javier Neal, Whitehouse, 5-10, 160, jr.; Gus Hancock, Bryan, 6-1, 170, jr.
Punter – Livan Valdez, Cleburne, sr.
Kick returner – Deon Collins, Austin LBJ, 5-7, 160, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
TACKLES - Kameron Arnold, Texas High, 6-4, 300, sr.; Tatum Brokaw, Magnolia, 6-2, 270, sr.; Josh Campbell, Justin Northwest, 6-4, 320, jr.; Devin Collins, Ennis, 6-1, 315, sr.; Judah Copeland, Austin McCallum, 6-0, 220, jr.; Andrew Irion, Colleyville Heritage, 6-4, 225, sr.; Justin Ortiz, Edcouch-Elsa, 6-4, 285, jr.; Darrell Simpson, Justin Northwest, 6-7, 330, jr.; Justin Watson, Saginaw Boswell, 5-11, 262, sr.; Jameson White, Georgetown, 6-4, 250, sr.
CENTERS - Gideon Gregory, Sulphur Springs, 6-3, 290, sr.; Jacob Kramer, Colleyville Heritage, 6-1 270, sr.; Elijah Sanchez, Edcouch-Elsa, 5-10, 220, sr.; Isaac Torres, North Richland Hills, 5-11, 287, sr.; Chase Travis, Georgetown, 6-2, 280, sr.; Jagger Weatherford, Gregory-Portland, 6-3, 295, sr.
GUARDS - Jake Allsbrooks, Saginaw Boswell, 5-9, 285, sr.; Travis Dafft, Prosper, 6-2, 260, sr.; John Deville, Mesquite Poteet, 6-2, 265, sr.; Ares Frinzenwalner, FW Arlington Heights, 6-2, 275, jr.; Danny Guajardo, Crosby, 6-1, 305, jr.
WIDE RECEIVERS - Eli Akin, New Caney, 6-3, 185, sr.; Chayce Bolli, Boerne Champion, 6-0, 190, sr.; Beau Corrales, Georgetown, 6-4, 205, sr.; Roman De Leon, Mission Veterans Memorial, 5-9, 175, sr.; Jaylen Dixon, Frisco Lone Star, 5-10, 160, sr.; Jacob Guerrero, Mission Veterans Memorial, 6-0, 195, sr.; Quan Hampton, Texarkana Texas, 5-9, 165, sr.; Landon Le, North Richland HIlls, 5-9, 171, sr.; Christian Mitchell, Livingston, 5-10, 165, jr.; Kailan Noseff-Waits, Lubbock Monterey, 6-3. 190, sr.; Nik Proctor, SA Alamo Heights, 5-10, 165, soph.; Preston Riggs, Port Neches-Groves, 6-2, 180, jr.; Cartrell Thomas, Lancaster, 5-9, 155, sr.; Henry Thomas, Fort Bend Marshall, 6-0, 175, jr.; Noah Sifrit, Lubbock Coronado, 6-0, 185, sr.
QUARTERBACKS - Marco Aguinaga, Edcouch-Elsa, 5-11, 180, sr.; Alan Bowman, Grapevine, 6-3, 210, jr.; Tre’Von Bradley, Cleburne, 6-0, 185, sr.; Kendall Catalon, Mansfield Legacy, 5-10. 180, sr.; Jarret Doege, Lubbock Cooper, 6-2, 195, sr.; Jacob Frazier, Magnolia, 5-11, 185, sr.; Trevor Hatton, Lancaster, 6-0. 180, jr.; Diego Hernandez, Mission Veterans Memorial, 6-3, 200, sr.; Reid Hesse, Temple, 5-10, 165, sr.; Jabari James, FB Marshall, 6-2, 175, jr.; Reese Johnson, Dripping Springs, 5-10, 190, sr.; Roschon Johnson, Port Neches-Groves, 6-2, 190, soph.; Kason Martin, Manvel, 6-3, 180, jr.; Emmanuel Netherly, Crosby, 6-3, 185, sr.; Gunnar Palacios, Canyon, 6-1, 190, sr.; Marquez Perez, College Station, 5-11, 165, jr.; Camden Roane, Colleyville Heritage, 6-1, 195, sr.; Spencer Sanders, Denton Ryan, 6-2, 195, jr.; Trae Self, North Richland Hills, 6-3, 175, sr.; Mak Sexton, Cedar Park 6-0, 190, jr.; Jason Shelley, Frisco Lone Star, 6-0, 178, sr.
RUNNING BACKS - Marte Allison, New Caney, 6-0, 196, sr.; Andre Blakemore, Austin McCallum, 6-0,175, sr.;Alec Brown, Calallen, 5-8, 165, soph.; Jemiyah Franklin, Temple, 5-7, 155, sr.; Carlos Grace, Crosby, 5-9, 200, sr.; Terrance Hamilton, Waco, 5-10, 180, jr.; Kyran Jackson, FW South Hills, 5-8, 177, sr.; Tyler Lavine, Cedar Park, 5-11, 210, sr.; Mario Ortiz, Colleyville Heritage, 5-7, 175, sr.; Jordan Ray, South Oak Cliff, 5-11, 190, sr.; Tycen Thompson, Ennis, 5-9, 160, jr.; Adrian Walker, CC King, 5-6, 175, sr.; Nick Ward, Waco University, 5-9, 170, sr.
PLACE-KICKERS - Storm Jensen, Cedar Park, 6-0, 170, sr.; Jack Traugott, Victoria East, 6-1, 175, jr.
DEFENSE
LINEMEN - Brian Andrews, Grapevine, 6-3, 275, sr.; Marqez Bimage, Brenham, 6-3, 238, sr.; Reggie Boseman, Beaumont Central, 6-2, 245, sr.; Alfred Bryant, Manvel, 6-3, 240, sr.; Mason Buenger, Victoria West, sr.; Courtney Cravin, FW Wyatt, 5-11, 265, sr.; Chase Cushenbery, Hallsville, 6-2, 250, sr.; Jacob Divel, New Caney, 6-0, 250, sr.; Jaden Drisdale, A&M Consolidated, 6-2, 260, sr.; Ken’Twuan Freeman, Victoria West 6-1, 200, sr.; Miguel Garcia, Lubbock Coronado 6-1, 220, jr.; Seth Garcia, Edcouch-Elsa, 5-9, 205, sr.; Max Hamilton, CC Ray, 5-9, 225, sr.; Robert Jackson, Temple, 5-11, 262, jr.; De’vaunte Johnson, Nacogdoches, 6-0, 255, sr.; Noah Jones, Lancaster, 6-4, 235, sr.; Michael Jordan, San Angelo Lake View, 6-0, 300, sr.; Edward McDonald, Pflugerville Connally, 5-10, 189, sr.; Ellis Newkirk, Amarillo High, 5-11, 255, sr.; Brandon Peterson, SA Alamo Heights, 6-3, 240, sr.; Cameron Preston, Crowley, 6-2, 280,. jr.; Camerion Pumphrey, FW South Hills, 6-0, 225, sr.; Marqualeon Ruth, Mesquite Poteet, 6-2, 220, sr.
LINEBACKERS - Roger Adame III, Mercedes, 6-0, 215, jr.; Kenny Bowen, Denton, 5-10, 235, sr.; John Brannon, Prosper, 6-0, 220, sr.; Jackson Buckingham, Cedar Park, 5-10, 200, jr.; Joel Cardoza, Edcouch-Elsa, 5-11,208, sr.; Beau Collins, Dripping Springs, 6-1, 190, jr.; Brennon Davis, Grapevine, 6-2, 220, sr.; Jodan Diver, Cedar Park, 5-11, 190, sr.; Anthony Flores, College Station, 6-0, 175, sr.; Sir Charles Miles Frost, Lancaster, 5-9. 195, sr.; Matt Gahm, Highland Park, 6-3, 225, sr.; Jason Gulley, Denton Ryan, 5-10, 190, sr.; Hunter Harp, Saginaw Boswell, 5-11, 205, sr.; London Harris, Manvel, 6-2, 180, sr.; Brandon Hawkins, Georgetown, 6-3, 180, jr.; Matthew Herrera, Colleyville Heritage, 6-2, 225, sr.; Xzavier Hopkins, Texas High, 5-11, 205, sr.; Caleb Hurst, Lubbock Cooper, 5-9, 170, sr.; Caleb Johnson, Corsicana, 6-1, 210, sr.; Byron Law, Mesquite Poteet, 5-10, 190, sr.; Alec Lewis, Crosby, 6-0, 195, sr.; Drew Mahlen, Huntsville, 6-0, 200, sr.; Lawrence Mann, Calallen, 6-1, 190, sr.; Max Maxfield, Amarillo High, 6-1, 221, sr.; Caden McDonald, Justin Northwest, 6-2, 200, sr.; Demarqus McGilveary, Cleburne, jr.; Trent Mott, Kerrville Tivy, 5-10, 180, jr.; Kenneth Orji, Fort Bend Elkins, 5-9, 183, sr.; Noah Orr, Dripping Springs, 6-3, 200, sr.; Cole Robinson, Port Neches-Groves, 5-10, 215, sr.; Andrew Silva, Alice, 5-10, 202, sr.; Brenden Teague, Gregory-Portland, 6-1, 185, sr.; Dashaun White, North Richland Hills, 6-2, 205, jr.; Bo Willis, Magnolia, 6-2, 190, soph.
DEFENSIVE BACKS - Rashad Adams, FW Wyatt, 5-10, 165, soph.; RJ Ayala, Edcouch-Elsa, 5-11, 157, sr.; Breshun Berry, Saginaw Boswell, 5-8, 150, jr.; De’brandon Charles, Brenham, sr.; Deon Collins, Austin LBJ, sr.; Trevor Denbow, Corsicana, 6-0, 198, sr.; RJ Galvan, Alice, sr.; Trace Glanville, Georgetown, jr.; Dice Griego, Plainview, 5-9, 155, sr.; Bryce Hughes, WF Rider, sr.; Anthony Lewis, CC King, 5-7, 150, sr.; Chris Miller, Denton, 6-0, 175, sr.; Marcus Mosely, Colleyville Heritage, 6-1, 170, jr.; Andre Mulinax, Crowley, 5-9, 180, sr.; Kolby Peel, A&M Consolidated, 6-0, 195, jr.; Jackson Preschler, CC Flour Bluff, 6-2, 185, sr.; Nathaniel Rodriguez, Edcouch-Elsa, 5-8, 170, sr.; Tanner Savoy, Justin Northwest, 6-1, .185, sr.; Eric Sutton, Texarkana Texas, 5-8, 160, sr.; James Thompson, FW Arlington Heights, sr.; Josh Thompson, Nacogdoches, 6-0, 195, sr.; Gervon Thothian, Colleyville Heritage, 6-1, 188, sr.; Obinna Udoye, Cedar Park, 6-1, 185, sr.; Kanion Williams, South Oak Cliff, 6-1, 175, jr.;
PUNTERS - Pedro Lira, Abilene Cooper, sr.
KICK RETURNERS - Gavin Holmes, Justin Northwest, 5-11, 185, sr.; Jaylen Johnson, Burleson, 5-9, 155, jr.; Cedarian Lamb, Richmond Foster, 6-3, 185, sr.; Jalen Preston, Manvel, 6-3, 208, jr.
