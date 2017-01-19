High School Football

Sooners offer Legacy’s Catalon; Burleson’s Schuman headed to Rice

Mansfield Legacy stud sophomore safety Jalen Catalon picked up his third scholarship offer, this time from Big 12 power Oklahoma Sooners -- adding to his list along with SMU and Missouri.

Catalon picked up his first two offers following the end of the Broncos season. He was voted as Defensive Player of the Year by the Star Telegram, District 10-5A and Class 5A Associated Press all state team.

Burleson senior defensive lineman Trey Schuman recently committed to Rice. Schuman made District 9-5A first team, all Johnson County and was voted to the Dave Campbell Super team.

