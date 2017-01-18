Football Notes: QB transfer, Opening Regionals and more offers

Quarterback Cam Roane leaves Colleyville Heritage for San Diego State after setting career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns this past season. With his departure, the Panthers are looking for another player to run the show.
Maybe not case.
Jagger LaRoe comes to Colleyville from Bishop Lynch, where he led the team to a TAPPS Division I state championship. He threw for 1,432 yards and 9 TDs, and will battle it out for the quarterback position with the Panthers.
Head coach Joe Willis said he doesn’t know much about LaRoe yet, but said, “Smart kid with good grades. There will be some good competition at that position.”
Opening Regionals
Nike Football's The Opening Regionals is in its 21st year, and teaches promising prospects how to be better athletes and players. It’s the only national camp that offers athletes state-of-the-art education in both Nike Football Training and position-specific football from respected position coaches, while improving each player who attends, and does all of this free of cost to attendees.
A few area players have been invited to the event, which starts Feb. 4 in Houston. The Opening will be at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on March 5.
LB Chance Cover, Byron Nelson, Soph.
WR Dayton Dubs, Lamar, Jr.
WR DJ Graham, Keller Central, Fr.
OL Clayton Franks, Legacy, Jr.
QB Chandler Rogers, Lake Ridge, Soph.
Notable alumni now on the Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott, Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Tyron Smith.
Others in the NFL include Jay Cutler, A.J. Green, LeSean McCoy, Von Miller, Aquib Talib, Jameis Winston, Larry Fitzgerald, Carson Palmer, Patrick Peterson, Eric Berry, Andrew Luck, Julio Jones, Ryan Tannehill, Matthew Stafford, Matt Forte, Clay Matthews, Antonio Brown, Devin Hester, Kirk Cousins, J.J. Watt, Rob Gronkowski.
Offer Update
WR Ke’Von Ahmad, Colleyville Heritage, Jr.: San Diego State offer on Wednesday. Also North Texas and Louisville.
WR Kam Brown, Colleyville Heritage, Soph.: In the past six days, Brown picked up offers from Oregon State, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Oregon, Penn State, UCLA and Nebraska.
WR Calvin Clater, South Hills, Sr.: Texas State commit offered by Bowling Green.
WR Gavin Holmes, Northwest, Sr.: Will announce commitment on Jan. 23. Finals include Arizona State, Baylor, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA and Utah.
DE Chris Makahununiu, Euless Trinity, Jr.: District Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2015 offered from TCU.
CB RJ Mickens, Southlake Carroll, Fr.: Offered by Nebraska.
RB Syrus Moore, Northwest, Sr.: Picked up eighth and ninth offers Wednesday from Texas Wesleyan and Graceland University.
QB Cade Schrader, Timber Creek, Sr.: Picked up an offer from Navarro College.
QB Trae Self, Richland, Sr.: Offered by No. 1 JUCO Butler Community College.
OL Darrell Simpson, Northwest, Jr.: 4-star recruit offered by Oregon on Wednesday. Also 16 others like Ohio State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, Michigan, SMU, Texas Tech.
For more recruiting news, check out this list
Comments