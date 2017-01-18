Football recruits see flurry of activity as signing day nears

National Signing Day is just two weeks away and not all players among area teams have committed, making for a crazy race to the finish line.
Some of the top players have committed and are planning visits to their respected schools, while a few have reversed the switch and chose to go elsewhere.
Freshmen and sophomores are getting notable offers as well, but for those second-tier seniors, the time is now for these next 14 days to do their research, listen to coaches and make a decision before Feb. 1 rolls around.
Here are the latest developments involving area players:
WR/CB Saiid Adebo, Mansfield, Sr.: Switched his commitment from Notre Dame to Stanford in the past two weeks.
S Jonathan Alexander, FW Trimble Tech, Sr.: First-team 7-5A safety committed to Texas A&M Commerce on Monday.
DT Tristan Allen, Byron Nelson, Sr.: 6-foot-4 lineman was second-team 5-6A pick. Official visit to Missouri State this weekend.
S Robert Barnes, Southlake Carroll, Sr.: Oklahoma commit moved up to five-star recruit by 247Sports.
RB Kennedy Brooks, Mansfield, Sr.: Oklahoma commit had home visit from Bob Stoops, Cale Gundy (Jan. 12).
WR Kam Brown, Colleyville Heritage, Soph.: Received offers from Nebraska (Jan. 13) and UCLA (Monday). Other offers in hand include SMU and East Carolina. Had 758 yards receiving and 11 TDs.
S Courtland Clark, Arlington Seguin, Sr.: Picked up second offer from Southern Nazarene (Monday). First-team 9-5A.
DE Max Cummins, FW All Saints, Sr.: 6-foot-6 defensive end committed to Texas on Tuesday night.
QB Dillon Davis, Aledo, Sr.: 5A Division II state champ and 6-5A MVP committed to Columbia University on Sunday.
LB Kevin Ellis, North Crowley, Sr.: Set official visit to Missouri State Jan. 20-22.
OL Chuck Filiaga, Aledo, Sr.: Michigan commit is in Hawaii for the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday.
QB Chance Fuller, Arlington Lamar, Sr.: First-team 4-6A quarterback visited East Texas Baptist (Jan. 14) and was offered by Southern Nazarene (visited Monday) and Cisco Junior College (Jan. 10).
RB Audricke Gaines, Southlake Carroll, Sr.: Offered by Northeastern State on Tuesday. First-team 5-6A running back rushed for 1,524 yards and 21 TDs.
DE Cade Gober, Arlington Lamar, Sr.: 6-foot-3 defensive end was a second-team 4-6A selection, received offer from Texas Wesleyan.
WR Gavin Holmes, Northwest, Sr.: Hosted home visit with Notre Dame (Jan. 12), made official visit to Arizona State (Jan. 13). 6-5A Offensive MVP, 5A all-state wideout also has Baylor, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA and Utah offers. Official visit to Baylor on Jan. 20.
OL Henry Klinge, Southlake Carroll, Sr.: Official visit to Baylor on Jan. 20. Offered by the Bears on Dec. 16. First-team 5-6A pick has offers from Houston (Jan. 6), Army (Jan. 3) and North Texas (Jan. 2).
WR Landon Le, Richland, Sr.: Committed to Colorado School of Mines on Monday. First-team 8-5A, third-team all-area, 1,252 yards receiving and 15 TDs.
LB Caden McDonald, Northwest, Sr.: San Diego State commit sets official visit Jan. Thursday-Saturday. First-team all-area.
CB RJ Mickens, Southlake Carroll, Fr.: Offer from New Mexico on Jan. 12. First-team 5-6A cornerback also holds offers from Arizona and Oklahoma State, also named to MaxPreps All-American Freshman team.
OL Ryan Miller, Southlake Carroll, Sr.: First-team 5-6A and first-team all-area center received offers from New Mexico (Jan. 10) and Navy (Jan. 12).
LB John Miscoll, Southlake Carroll, Sr.: Northeastern State offered the first-team 5-6A linebacker on Monday.
RB Syrus Moore, Northwest, Sr.: Offered by Southern Nazarene (Monday), Culver-Stockton College (Monday) and William Penn (Jan. 13). First-team 6-5A, second-team all-area, honorable mention all-state, 1,800 yards rushing and 20 TDs.
WR Pascal Mondombo, Byron Nelson, Sr.: First-team 5-6A wideout has official visit to Missouri State this weekend. 733 yards receiving and 5 TDs.
OL Manase Mose, Euless Trinity, Sr.: North Texas commit was honorable mention all-state, first-team 5-6A pick, visits Mean Green this weekend.
CB Emmanuel Ogunwolu, Northwest, Sr.: First-team 6-5A defender picked up second offer from Southern Nazarene (Monday). First offer by Central Oklahoma.
QB Cam Roane, Colleyville Heritage, Sr.: San Diego State commit hosted Aztecs on Jan. 12. Had 3,462 total yards and 38 TDs this season.
QB Cade Schrader, Keller Timber Creek, Sr.: Visited Southeastern Oklahoma State (Jan. 13) and William Jewell (Mo.) College (Tuesday). First-team all-area, first-team 3-6A, 3,286 yards passing and 28 TDs.
QB Trae Self, Richland, Sr.: Visited Northeastern State (Jan. 8). 8-5A Offensive MVP and second-team all-area, 3,225 yards passing and 41 TDs.
DT Zach Semrak, Southlake Carroll, Sr.: First-team 5-6A defensive lineman picked up offers from Texas Wesleyan (Jan. 5) and Wayland Baptist (Tuesday).
CB Kolby Underwood, Arlington Lamar, Sr.: First-team 4-6A cornerback committed to Central Oklahoma on Sunday.
DE Justin Wheeler, Arlington Seguin, Sr.: Second-team 9-5A defender received his first offer from Wayland Baptist.
DE Milton Williams, Crowley, Sr.: 9-5A Defensive MVP committed to Louisiana Tech on Sunday.
OL Jacob Young, Richland, Sr.: Visited Northeastern State (Jan. 8). First-team 8-5A, second-team all-area.
LB Zane Young, Brock, Sr.: Picked up first offer from Southeastern Oklahoma State. Last season, voted 3A Division I state final Defensive MVP and Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year.
