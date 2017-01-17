Private-school football power All Saints leaving SPC for TAPPS

After winning the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A championship in November - its sixth football title in 12 years - Fort Worth All Saints’ Episcopal School is returning to TAPPS.
The school informed the SPC on Tuesday morning and will move to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools after next season, effective for the fall of 2018, which gives All Saints less travel time and better competition.
All Saints has become the area’s top private school desitnation for Division I recruiters. Defensive lineman Max Cummins on Monday posted on his Twitter account that he had been offered a scholarship by Baylor.
In 2016, wide receiver Isaiah Harris signed with Kansas State, and defensive lineman Michael Williams signed with Stanford. In 2014, quarterback Foster Sawyer signed with TCU. He recently transferred to Stephen F. Austin.
“We have a long-standing relationship with SPC, so I assure you this decision was not taken lightly,” said Head of School Tad Bird. “Ultimately, we decided TAPPS provides a more sustainable platform for key components of our strategic plan including student health and wellness initiatives and innovative programming.”
All Saints beat Bellaire Episcopal 57-39 on Nov. 4 for its sixth title since 2004 - no other SPC school won more than four titles in that span.
For football only, All Saints will play in one classification above and join TAPPS Division I with other Metroplex teams like Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, Plano Prestonwood Christian, Argyle Liberty Christian, TCA-Addison, Parish Episcopal, Bishop Dunne, Bishop Lynch and Plano John Paul II, who have all combined to win the last nine TAPPS Division I football state championships.
The Saints lost to Prestonwood 40-35 in the 2016 season opener; lost 54-39 in Week 2 to TCA-Addison; and beat Nolan Catholic 27-0 in Week 3.
All Saints left TAPPS for the SPC in 2000. The SPC currently has 17 members spread between the Metroplex, Houston area, Austin, and Oklahoma City Casady. TAPPS has 230 member schools.
