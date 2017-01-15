Fossil Ridge grad sets NFL postseason record

What better way than an area team to be represented in the NFL playoffs on Sunday night - that’s exactly what Chris Boswell accomplished.
Boswell, who graduated from Keller Fossil Ridge in 2009, made an NFL playoff record six field goals, which is all the Pittsburgh Steelers needed to beat Kansas City 18-16 and into the AFC championship game.
His first came on a chip shot from 22 yards to give the Steelers the 3-0 lead with 9:38 in the first quarter.
After the Chiefs took a 7-3 lead, Boswell got the Steelers within 7-6 with his second field goal, from 38 yards with 3:51 to go.
Boswell, who played his college ball at Rice, connected from 36 and 45 yards in the second quarter as Pittsburgh went into the locker room leading 12-7.
His 43-yard boot with 10 minutes in the third extended the lead to 15-7, and another 43-yarder in the fourth made it 18-10.
The Chiefs scored with 2:43 to go, but their 2-point attempt failed.
The Steelers, who play New England next for the right to play in the Super Bowl, became the first team to win a playoff game without a TD since Indianapolis in the 2006 AFC divisional round at Baltimore.
