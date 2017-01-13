High School Football

January 13, 2017 12:56 PM

Football All-District: 4-6A

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

A total of 17 players on first and second team offense and defense were represented by the Mansfield Tigers.

SUPERLATIVES

MVP: Kennedy Brooks, Mansfield

Offensive MVP: Caelan Day, Arlington

Defensive MVP: Livingston Paogofie, Bowie

Offensive Sophomore MVP: Ty DeArman, Bowie

Defensive Sophomore MVP: Miles Williams, Mansfield

Special Teams MVP: Jaylon Robinson, Paschal

Utility MVP: Ben Carroll, Arlington; Derique Ryan, Mansfield

Coach: Daniel Maberry, Mansfield

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Donoven Davenport, Bowie; Chance Fuller, Lamar

RB: Rashad Polk, Lamar; Juma Otoviano, Martin

FB: Zack Hughes, Mansfield

TE: Brayden Willis, Martin

WR: Saiid Adebo, Mansfield; DaMarcus Allen, Sam Houston; Sorrell Brown, Martin; Rashad Anderson, Arlington; Brayden Johnson, Bowie; Devon Wright, Lamar; Julian Jones, North Crowley

C: Dillon Eatman, Mansfield

G: Jacob Russ, Arlington; Solomon Mays, Bowie

T: Nic Foster, Arlington; Brandon Lawson, Martin; Willis Patrick, Mansfield

K: Juan Vargas, Sam Houston

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DT: Bryce Peoples, North Crowley; Caleb Thomas, Mansfield; Alexis Villareal, Bowie

DE: Bobby Brown, Lamar; Erick Douglas, Mansfield; Trevon Mason, Sam Houston

ILB: Surprise Gilman, Bowie; Dwayne Tate, Arlington

OLB: Tori Hargrove, Bowie; Kyron Johnson, Lamar; Jarrett Skaggs, Mansfield

CB: Saiid Adebo, Mansfield; Coi Miller, Bowie; Darren Ruffin, Arlington; Kolby Underwood, Lamar

S: Corbin Frederick, Mansfield; Deyshawn McGee, Bowie

P: Matt Cook, Martin; Ryan Meriwether, North Crowley

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Matt Cook, Martin

RB: Ronterrius Williams, Arlington; Brandon Ellis, Bowie

FB: Kendall Burt, Lamar

TE: Mason Ackroyd, Mansfield

WR: Cortlandt Brooks, Martin; Kobe Daniels, Bowie; D’Montae Davis, Arlington; Dayton Dubs, Lamar; Jackson Gleeson, Mansfield

C: Jacob Holland, Martin

G: Jacob Rios, Sam Houston; Suliasi Afungia, Bowie

T: Enrique Medina, Bowie; Connor Parsons, Mansfield

K: Patrick Grady, Martin; Ben Workman, Mansfield

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DT: Armani Preseley, Lamar; Max Sweet, Mansfield

DE: Cader Gober, Lamar; Tra Pointer, Bowie; Caleb Mckee, Arlington; Spencer Trussell, Martin

ILB: Jalan Baymon, Bowie; Dequane Graves, Sam Houston

OLB: Jalon Maston, Arlington; Montrell Smith, Martin

CB: Xzavier Guyon, Arlington; Kason McCullogh-Cooper, Mansfield; Virgil Phillips, Sam Houston; D’Mond Sellers, Bowie

S: Shawn Steele, Arlington; Lakendrick Simpson, Lamar

P: Jackson Joy, Paschal

