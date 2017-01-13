Football All-District: 4-6A

A total of 17 players on first and second team offense and defense were represented by the Mansfield Tigers.
SUPERLATIVES
MVP: Kennedy Brooks, Mansfield
Offensive MVP: Caelan Day, Arlington
Defensive MVP: Livingston Paogofie, Bowie
Offensive Sophomore MVP: Ty DeArman, Bowie
Defensive Sophomore MVP: Miles Williams, Mansfield
Special Teams MVP: Jaylon Robinson, Paschal
Utility MVP: Ben Carroll, Arlington; Derique Ryan, Mansfield
Coach: Daniel Maberry, Mansfield
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Donoven Davenport, Bowie; Chance Fuller, Lamar
RB: Rashad Polk, Lamar; Juma Otoviano, Martin
FB: Zack Hughes, Mansfield
TE: Brayden Willis, Martin
WR: Saiid Adebo, Mansfield; DaMarcus Allen, Sam Houston; Sorrell Brown, Martin; Rashad Anderson, Arlington; Brayden Johnson, Bowie; Devon Wright, Lamar; Julian Jones, North Crowley
C: Dillon Eatman, Mansfield
G: Jacob Russ, Arlington; Solomon Mays, Bowie
T: Nic Foster, Arlington; Brandon Lawson, Martin; Willis Patrick, Mansfield
K: Juan Vargas, Sam Houston
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DT: Bryce Peoples, North Crowley; Caleb Thomas, Mansfield; Alexis Villareal, Bowie
DE: Bobby Brown, Lamar; Erick Douglas, Mansfield; Trevon Mason, Sam Houston
ILB: Surprise Gilman, Bowie; Dwayne Tate, Arlington
OLB: Tori Hargrove, Bowie; Kyron Johnson, Lamar; Jarrett Skaggs, Mansfield
CB: Saiid Adebo, Mansfield; Coi Miller, Bowie; Darren Ruffin, Arlington; Kolby Underwood, Lamar
S: Corbin Frederick, Mansfield; Deyshawn McGee, Bowie
P: Matt Cook, Martin; Ryan Meriwether, North Crowley
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Matt Cook, Martin
RB: Ronterrius Williams, Arlington; Brandon Ellis, Bowie
FB: Kendall Burt, Lamar
TE: Mason Ackroyd, Mansfield
WR: Cortlandt Brooks, Martin; Kobe Daniels, Bowie; D’Montae Davis, Arlington; Dayton Dubs, Lamar; Jackson Gleeson, Mansfield
C: Jacob Holland, Martin
G: Jacob Rios, Sam Houston; Suliasi Afungia, Bowie
T: Enrique Medina, Bowie; Connor Parsons, Mansfield
K: Patrick Grady, Martin; Ben Workman, Mansfield
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DT: Armani Preseley, Lamar; Max Sweet, Mansfield
DE: Cader Gober, Lamar; Tra Pointer, Bowie; Caleb Mckee, Arlington; Spencer Trussell, Martin
ILB: Jalan Baymon, Bowie; Dequane Graves, Sam Houston
OLB: Jalon Maston, Arlington; Montrell Smith, Martin
CB: Xzavier Guyon, Arlington; Kason McCullogh-Cooper, Mansfield; Virgil Phillips, Sam Houston; D’Mond Sellers, Bowie
S: Shawn Steele, Arlington; Lakendrick Simpson, Lamar
P: Jackson Joy, Paschal
