Aledo’s Chuck Filiaga commits to Michigan at U.S. Army Bowl

Aledo offense lineman and four-star recruit Chuck Filaga selected the Michigan Wolverines as his future college team during a sideline announcement Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Game at the Alamodome.
Filiaga’s choice was televised during the NBC (KXAS/Ch. 5) national broadcast of the 17th annual game. Filiaga’s other top choices were Nebraska and Oklahoma. Recruiting experts overwhelmingly expected Filiaga to choose the Wolverines.
“Go Blue,” Filiaga said to his grandmother Edith McCoy as he visited with family.
Then he handed the Michigam cap to his mother, Judy McCoy, and said “All right guys, we just made a touchdown. I gotta go, PAT.”
