U.S. Army bowl combine attracts elite prospects

Future U.S. Army All-Americans descended on the Alamodome turf Friday as 600 football players were tested in six events at the U.S. Army national combine.
“I think it’s a great experience for a bunch of different players who can showcase themselves against top competition,” said Eddie Duggan, a sophomore wide receiver from Noble and Greenough School in Boston. “The top athletes in the country are all competing.”
Participants were tested in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, vertical jump, broad jump, 3 cone shuttle, and upper-body force is measured the power push up. For Texans, the 3 cone shuttle is comparable to rodeo barrel racing.
Jamarye Joiner, a junior quarterback from Cienega High in Tucscon, Ariz., posted a time of 7.2 seconds in the 3 cone shuttle, one of the best times among his group of about 30 athletes.
“I think it’s really good exposure for all the athletes here,” Joiner said. “You learn about others in your position, same for everybody out here.”
Decision distractions
The U.S. Army All-American Game, which begins at noon on NBC, includes live-game segments where undecided players make their college choice.
West head coach Todd Dodge said it’s part of the all-star game process.
“I was an assistant in 2005 when DeMarco Murray was standing right here beside me and I was ready to send him in the game, and all of a sudden he got pulled away from me,” Dodge said. “Where’d DeMarco go?
“It was like halfway through the first quarter, and so I’m hoping that won’t happen. I think it will be more of a halftime thing. But as coaches we’re the back seat on this thing. We’re just going to roll with the punches.”
Aledo offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga is expected to make his decision during the game, with Michigan, Nebraska and Oklahoma as the favorites.
Kennedale linebacker Baron Browning has committed to Ohio State, while DeSoto quarterback Shawn Robinson has chosen TCU.
Another bowl
Chuck Filiaga is headed for another bowl game in two weeks, the inaugural Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 21 at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii.
“It’s representing where I come from, so that’s why I’m doing this,” said Filaga, who is Samoan.
The game is part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. Rosters for the teams are 75 percent Polynesian.
Filiaga’s West teammates Jay Tufele, a defensive tackle from South Jordan, Utah., and Dylan McCaffrey, a 4-star quarterback and Michigan commit have also agreed to play in the Polynesian Bowl. East quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a 5-star player from Hawaii and Alabama commit, is also participating.
HP coach honored
Highland Park head football coach Randy Allen was selected as the Dallas Cowboys nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.
Allen recently closed out his 18th season as head football coach of the Scots, by leading his team to a Class 5A Division 1 Texas State Championship with a 16-7 victory over Temple.
Allen will be invited to 2017 Pro Bowl activities in Orlando and will visit Pro Bowl practices, participate in the USA Football National Conference and attend the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
