Timber Creek receiver makes Max Preps Junior All American Team

Keller Timber Creek junior wideout Erik Ezukanma was the only player from the Metroplex to make the MaxPreps 2016 Football Junior All-American Team, and just one of four from Texas.
Ezukanma had 88 catches for 1,494 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Falcons. He also rushed 29 times for 358 yards (12.3 per carry) and three more scores. He was named Associated Press all state, District 3-6A Offensive MVP and was selected to the Star Telegram super team.
THIRD TD (52 yards) @erikezukanma from @cshray7 & @TCHSFootball takes 28-23 lead vs Denton Q3 #txhsfb @dfwvarsity pic.twitter.com/mMWKQvJVxn— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 16, 2016
He started the season by setting school records with 12 catches and 261 yards to go with three touchdowns in a 49-48 win vs. Irving Nimitz. Ezukanma had a four-game stretch (Sept. 8-Oct.7) where he had 8-plus catches and at least 160 yards and two touchdowns (43 rec, 791 yards, 12 TDs).
The Falcons enjoyed their best season in program history with their first winning season and second postseason appearance.
According to 247Sports, Ezukanma holds offers from Texas A&M and Kansas.
