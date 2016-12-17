Lake Travis earns sixth title since 2007 with rout of The Woodlands

Austin Lake Travis, led by Associated Press 2016 Player of the Year Charlie Brewer at quarterback, won its first UIL state title since 2011 with a 41-13 defeat of The Woodlands in the Class 6A Division I championship late Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
The Cavaliers won five consecutive 5A (now 4A) titles from 2007-11.
Lake Travis (15-1) opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass by Brewer to Cade Green with 8:28 left in the first quarter. The Cavaliers, who began the season with a loss to Converse Judson, scored on their opening drive for a 15th consecutive game.
Lake Travis increased the lead to 27-0 by the second quarter with Brewer throwing two touchdown passes to Maleek Barkley. Brewer finished 27-of-37 passing for 361 yards and four touchdowns.
The Woodlands (15-1) ended the shutout with a nifty catch by Dylan Casey to cut the deficit to 27-6 with 25 left in the first half.
Charlie Brewer, the son of 1982 Cotton Bowl MVP Robert Brewer of Texas, finished the 16-game season with 57 touchdown passes and completed 77 percent of his passes.
Lake Travis stifled any hope for a Highlanders rally by taking the second-half kickoff and driving for another touchdown and a 34-6 lead.
The Cavaliers converted two third-and-8 plays for first downs on the drive, and Cade Brewer caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Brewer with 8:56 left to make it 34-6.
Barkley added a 1-yard TD run with 3:27 left in the game.
The Highlanders scored their second touchdown with six seconds to play.
The Woodlands — which beat Allen, the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press, in the semifinals — dropped to 0-2 in state finals. The other loss was to Galena Park North Shore in 2003.
Charlie Brewer joined his older brother, Michael, and his grandfather, Charlie, as Texas high school champions. Michael Brewer won two titles at Lake Travis, and Charlie Brewer’s granddad led Lubbock High School to the 1951 title.
The son of 1982 Cotton Bowl MVP Robert Brewer of Texas finished with 57 touchdowns and completed 77 percent of his passes.
Lake Travis running back Barkley had 138 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including a 65-yarder in the first half.
Brewer’s standout season overshadowed a Lake Travis defense that held four playoff opponents to less than 10 points.
Eric Schmid was 17 of 27 for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for The Woodlands. Carlos Ramos had 92 yards rushing.
Brewer added 73 yards rushing.
Comments