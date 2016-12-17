Aledo RB, state final offensive MVP picks up first offer from SMU

Upon winning a state title in Class 5A Division II on Friday, Aledo running back Jase McClellan received his first offer, from SMU on Saturday.
He’s only a freshman.
Blessed to say that I have received my first offer from The Southern Methodist University!! #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/mJfxXeZFxL— JM9® (@thekidjase) December 17, 2016
McClellan ran for 98 yards including a thrilling “Beast Mode” 59-yard touchdown run to help the No. 1 Bearcats (16-0) to a victory over Corpus Christi Calallen 24-16. He was voted Offensive MVP.
59 yards!!! @thekidjase Aledo 17, Calallen 3, 814 Q3 #txhsfb #UILState #TitletownTX @Brogann17 @CFiliaga @Aledo_Football #BeastMode pic.twitter.com/VtoORi7P34— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 17, 2016
The 5-foot-10 freshman finished his first year with 1,528 yards rushing and 20 TDs.
