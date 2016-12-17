High School Football

December 17, 2016 2:18 PM

Aledo RB, state final offensive MVP picks up first offer from SMU

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Upon winning a state title in Class 5A Division II on Friday, Aledo running back Jase McClellan received his first offer, from SMU on Saturday.

He’s only a freshman.

McClellan ran for 98 yards including a thrilling “Beast Mode” 59-yard touchdown run to help the No. 1 Bearcats (16-0) to a victory over Corpus Christi Calallen 24-16. He was voted Offensive MVP.

The 5-foot-10 freshman finished his first year with 1,528 yards rushing and 20 TDs.

Titletown, TX., episode 18: 'Six Seconds' to State

The Bearcats draw inspiration from visiting University of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh as they face a tough state semifinal matchup without one of their best players on defense.

Jared L. Christopher and Jessica Koscielniak Star-Telegram.com
 

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

View more video

Sports Videos