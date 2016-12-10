High School Football

December 10, 2016 6:27 PM

Highland Park marches past Denton Ryan into state final

By Bruce Unrue

ezarate@star-telegram.com

Dallas Highland Park drove 82 yards in 11 plays for the winning score midway through the fourth quarter and finished off a 31-24 victory Saturday in a Class 5A Division I state semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Ryan, bidding for a perfect season and trip to the state championship game, lost quarterback Spencer Sanders to injury midway through the second quarter. Regardless, the Raiders tied the game 24-24 with 3:50 left in the third quarter on Jordan Rucker’s pass to Jimmy Love.

Key players: Ryan backup QB Rucker, who had not thrown a pass all season, stepped in for the injured Sanders and completed 9 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Scots running back Paxton Alexander scored four times on 138 yards rushing and 67 receiving.

Key stat: Highland Park meets Temple, a 31-24 winner over Richmond Foster, for the title Friday at noon at AT&T Stadium.

Records: Ryan 14-1; Highland Park 13-2

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale 21-13 and into 4A DI title game

View more video

Sports Videos