Grapevine Faith wins TAPPS title in double overtime

Grapevine Faith claimed a 30-29 double-overtime victory against Austin Regents in the TAPPS Division II championship Friday at Panther Stadium in Waco. Regents went for a two-point conversion and the outright victory after Conner Allen scored from the 2, but the pass was incomplete. Faith running back Keyshawn Wyatt, who finished with 120 yards on 22 carries, scored his only touchdown of the game on a 4-yard in the second overtime to put the Lions ahead 30-23.
Key players: Preston Steele led the Lions’ rushing attack with 166 yard on 15 carries, and a touchdown in the third quarter that put Faith ahead 16-9. Faith quarterback Deuce Hogan passed for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Key stat: Faith trailed 23-16 after the Knights scored on their first OT possession, but the Lions’ Jake Mitchell caught a 32-yard TD pass from Hogan to even the score.
Records: Faith 12-2; Regents 13-1
