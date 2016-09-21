UPDATE: dfwVarsity football Players of the Week for Week 4

Keller Central running back Zion Purvis is the dfwVarsity.com football offensive Player of the Week for Week 4, and Fort Worth North Side linebacker Rafael Carbajal is the defensive Player of the Week.
A total of 30,947 votes were cast.
Final offensive leaders
RB Zion Purvis, Keller Central - 5,617
QB Kaid Dalton, Godley - 3,685
RB Keyshawn Wyatt, Grapevine Faith - 1,254
RB DJ Kirven, Kennedale - 941
Final defensive leaders
LB Rafael Carbajal, FW North Side - 9,985
SS Tony Dracopoulos, Keller Central - 4,999
LB Jacob Felczak, Keller Central - 2,532
LB Baron Browning, Kennedale - 1,050
