September 21, 2016 4:46 PM

UPDATE: dfwVarsity football Players of the Week for Week 4

By Brian Gosset

By Eric Zarate

Keller Central running back Zion Purvis is the dfwVarsity.com football offensive Player of the Week for Week 4, and Fort Worth North Side linebacker Rafael Carbajal is the defensive Player of the Week.

A total of 30,947 votes were cast.

Final offensive leaders

RB Zion Purvis, Keller Central - 5,617

QB Kaid Dalton, Godley - 3,685

RB Keyshawn Wyatt, Grapevine Faith - 1,254

RB DJ Kirven, Kennedale - 941

Final defensive leaders

LB Rafael Carbajal, FW North Side - 9,985

SS Tony Dracopoulos, Keller Central - 4,999

LB Jacob Felczak, Keller Central - 2,532

LB Baron Browning, Kennedale - 1,050

