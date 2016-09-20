High School Football

September 20, 2016 11:01 AM

Aledo’s Wes Harris is now TCU official

By Brian Gosset

Aledo senior lineman Wes Harris made his commitment to TCU official on Monday.

The 4-star recruit plays mostly defensive tackle this season - coming over from the offensive line a season ago.

On the season, Harris has 25 tackles, five for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup. He also caught a 2-yard touchdown pass in Aledo’s Week 1 win over Colleyville Heritage.

Harris was District 8-5A MVP in 2015.

