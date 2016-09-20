Aledo’s Wes Harris is now TCU official

Aledo senior lineman Wes Harris made his commitment to TCU official on Monday.
My dream came true yesterday morning. I officially am committed to TCU #Carterboys17 pic.twitter.com/HINq757qyU— Westley Harris (@WesWesharris) September 19, 2016
Congrats to the Wes Harris on his official commitment to TCU! Going to be doing big things bro keep balling!! #GoFrogs https://t.co/aDWM7l7IlR— Chuck Filiaga (@CFiliaga) September 20, 2016
The 4-star recruit plays mostly defensive tackle this season - coming over from the offensive line a season ago.
On the season, Harris has 25 tackles, five for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup. He also caught a 2-yard touchdown pass in Aledo’s Week 1 win over Colleyville Heritage.
Lol play action to Wes Harris because why not? @Aledo_Football 21, @CHHS_FOOTBALL 17 3:14Q2 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/UxGyhCTzDO— Matt Martinez (@MCTinez817) August 27, 2016
Harris was District 8-5A MVP in 2015.
