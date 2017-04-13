Overtime goal sends Aledo girls to 5A soccer final

Aledo midfielder Cameron Huddleston curved a 22-yard free kick around a wall of defenders and beyond the goalkeeper in the 96th minute, and the Bearcats beat Leander Rouse 3-2 in overtime of a UIL Class 5A girls soccer semifinal Thursday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.

Aledo (22-3-3) meets Dallas Highland Park (26-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 5A final.

Rouse (20-2-4) had a last chance to tie the match on a long-range free kick in the final minute, but Aledo goalkeeper Mackenzie Covington made the save.

Aledo was able to push the match into overtime when forward Peyton Laughley drilled a one-timer past the keeper in the 68th minute from 24 yards out. Huddleston got the assist.

With her back to the goal, and defenders converging, Huddleston fed the ball to a charging Laughley for the shot that made it 2-2.

The Raiders had taken a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute on a 25-yard free kick by midfielder Abby Forster.

Much of the contest was spent on the Aledo offensive end, but Rouse defenders continually pressed Huddleston and Laughley. Still, Aledo outshot the Raiders 37-10.

Laughley gave Aledo a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute with a 19-yard goal from the left that angled into the upper right corner.

Teammate Brook Jones had chased down a ball on the left side, and kicked it back to the middle. Rouse defenders misplayed the ball and Laughley pounced on the mistake.

Rouse made it a 1-1 match when defender Abby Schrader scored on a free kick from 45 yards out in the 23rd minute.

Highland Park 2, Boerne Champion 0: Freshman forward Presley Echols scored both goals to lead the Scots (26-0) past the Chargers (16-9-2) in the other semifinal.

Echols scored in the 20th and 70th minutes, with Sarah O’Neal assiting on the second goal. Highland Park outshot the Chargers 28-1. Champion goalkeeper Sarah Schlemmer made 14 saves.