Granbury coach Leta Andrews gives instruction to her team before a game with Cedar Hill in 2010. Andrews retired with 1,416 career victories, most by any high school basketball coach in history. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Girls Basketball

PBS airs documentary on Granbury basketball coach Leta Andrews

By Stephen Schroats

January 11, 2018 07:41 PM

A documentary about former Granbury High School girls basketball coach Leta Andrews, which debuted locally Monday on PBS, will air four more times in the coming days.

“It’s All in the Game: The Leta Andrews Story” is scheduled for showings on KERA at 3 a.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, at noon Sunday and at 2 a.m. Monday.

The story of the life and legend of Andrews, the winningest high school basketball coach in history, was written and produced by former TCU associated professor Janet Kelly and is narrated by Bill Walton, a basketball Hall of Famer and three-time college player of the year at UCLA.

Andrews won 1,416 games and made 15 state tournament appearances over 52 years in coaching stops at Tolar, Gustine, Comanche, Granbury and Corpus Christi Calallen, where she won her only state title in 1990.

Andrews, who retired in 2014, was inducted in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the National Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. She is also a two-time finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 56-minute film spends as much time talking about her life growing up on the family farm outside Granbury as it does her coaching. Another highlight is her relationship with her husband of nearly 60 years, David, a fellow educator who drove the team bus to road games.

Along with interviews of former players like 14-year WNBA veteran Jia Perkins and coaching colleagues such as Jodi Conradt, there is archival footage of Andrews’ high school playing days at Granbury, where she twice led the Lady Pirates to the state championship game.

    Former I.M. Terrell and Dunbar coach Robert Hughes is inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).

