There’s an overload of sibling rivalry at Mansfield Lake Ridge

The competitiveness that seems to come naturally between sisters — much less twins — is helping shape the chemistry of the Mansfield Lake Ridge girls basketball team this season.
There are two sets of sisters, with one being a set of fraternal twins, freshmen Ariele and Arieona Rosborough.
The other sister act is junior Jada Anthony and freshman Keyanna White.
The three freshmen are part of a strong freshman class making waves for the Lady Eagles.
“They come in early to work on their own. They are true gym rats, which is a coach’s dream,” said Lake Ridge head coach Stephani Gray. “They are obviously very talented, but their work ethic, humbleness and character is really what is impressive to me.”
But it’s the Rosborough twins that seem to catch the eye of teammates, fans and coaches.
“It’s interesting watching their interactions off the court, but on the court you would never know they’re related,” said Gray. “They get after it. They don’t take it easy on each other. They treat one another like another teammate. A bystander wouldn’t know we have sisters or twins in our program based on their on-court interaction.”
Indeed, the twins say that they’re as competitive as anyone. And it’s not a sometime thing.
“All the time,” said Arieona.
“It makes us better,” Ariele followed.
The Rosboroughs are guards, Ariele the shooting guard and Arieona the point guard.
They claim they weren’t born with natural basketball talent, but it’s hard to tell.
Both are considered natural athletes but not necessarily natural basketball players. Rather, they’ve honed their skills over the short three years they’ve been playing competitively.
“They have a very good work ethic,” said their step-father, Larry Menendez. “It definitely wasn’t natural basketball talent. They’re very athletic. They’ve put in a lot of hours and nights in the garage with the ball.”
The girls have been able to developed respective strengths. Arieona said it’s her speed and ball-handling, while Ariele said her ability to see the court is what helps them lead the team.
So, what about that sibling rivalry? It starts with the stats.
Ariele said she’s 5-7. Arieona was quick to respond that she is a half-inch taller.
And, are they pushy with other on the court?
They admitted to yapping at each other, normally about things such as not being in the right spot or helping to come back to the ball. Really, not too much friction.
Except when it comes to borrowing one another’s or their two older sisters’ clothes.
“They are highly competitive on the court,” Gray added. “They’re true students of the game and have a tremendous future.
“It’s fun watching them off the court, also,” Gray said. “They genuinely care for one another. They enjoy each other’s company for sure, and that’s fun to see.”
