UIL girls basketball state results, schedules and boys statewide regional results, schedules

GIRLS
UIL STATE TOURNAMENT
(At Alamodome, San Antonio)
CLASS 1A
SEMIFINALS
Nazareth 63, Elkhart Slocum 31
Dodd City 59, Garden City 36
CHAMPIONSHIP
Nazareth (34-1) vs. Dodd City (32-3), 8:30 a.m. Saturday
CLASS 2A
SEMIFINALS
Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill 58, Weimar 50
Panhandle 62, Woden 37
CHAMPIONSHIP
Martin’s Mill (37-2) vs. Panhandle (29-6), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 3A
SEMIFINALS
Buffalo 50, Mount Vernon 43
Canadian 76, Goliad 34
CHAMPIONSHIP
Buffalo (28-4) vs. Canadian (32-3), 10 a.m. Saturday
CLASS 4A
SEMIFINALS
Argyle 71, Wharton 31
Liberty Hill 49, Godley 45
CHAMPIONSHIP
Argyle (36-2) vs. Liberty Hill (36-2), 7 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 5A
SEMIFINALS
Canyon 66, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 39
Mansfield Timberview 66, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 41
CHAMPIONSHIP
Canyon (30-3) vs. Mansfield Timberview (37-2), 3 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 6A
SEMIFINALS
Houston Cypress Ranch 70, Pflugerville 53
Duncanville 53, Converse Judson 41
CHAMPIONSHIP
Houston Cypress Ranch (32-6) vs. Duncanville (38-2), 8:30 p.m. Saturday
BOYS
CLASS 6A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Keller 69, Allen 61
Arlington Bowie 54, Killeen Ellison 51
REGIONAL FINAL
Keller (31-2) vs. Arlington Bowie (28-10), 1 p.m. Saturday, Wilkerson-Greines AC, Fort Worth
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Houston Klein Forest 71, Dallas Jesuit 57
Dallas Skyline 60, Houston Dekaney 49
REGIONAL FINAL
Houston Klein Forest (34-0) vs. Dallas Skyline (33-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Davis Field House, Dallas
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Richmond Bush 59, Pearland Dawson 55
Houston Cypress Falls 55, Humble Atascocita 45
REGIONAL FINAL
Richmond Bush (28-4) vs. Houston Cypress Falls (32-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Berry Center, Cypress
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
San Antonio Wagner 81, Laredo United 46
Austin Westlake 56, Weslaco 38
REGIONAL FINAL
San Antonio Wagner (34-2) vs. Austin Westlake (29-6), 2 p.m. Saturday, Laredo Energy Arena
CLASS 5A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
EP Burges 78, FW Eastern Hills 66
Justin Northwest 62, EP Andress 58 OT
REGIONAL FINAL
EP Burges (28-4) vs. Justin Northwest (32-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Western Texas College, Snyder
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Mansfield Timberview 61, Highland Park 48
Waxahachie 63, West Mesquite 45
REGIONAL FINAL
Mansfield Timberview (29-7) vs. Waxahachie (29-6), 1 p.m. Saturday, Culwell Center, Garland
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Manvel 54, Bryan Rudder 48
Missouri City Marshall 102, Waco University 84
REGIONAL FINAL
Manvel (23-13) vs. Missouri City Marshall (30-7), 1 p.m. Saturday, Delmar Field House, Houston
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Dripping Springs 33, Laredo Martin 29
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 50, Austin Johnson 48
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Dripping Springs (25-13) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (31-6), 3 p.m. Saturday, Northside Sports Gym, San Antonio
CLASS 4A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Midlothian Heritage 74, Lubbock Estacado 66
Seminole 58, Waxahachie Life 50
REGIONAL FINAL
Midlothian Heritage (31-5) vs. Seminole (23-11), 1 p.m. Saturday, Lubbock Christian University
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Argyle 47, Center 45
Paris 74, Dallas Lincoln 68 OT
REGIONAL FINAL
Argyle (32-3) vs. Paris (29-4), 2 p.m. Saturday, Texas A&M University-Commerce
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Houston Yates 67, Waco Connally 64
Silsbee 93, Waco La Vega 52
REGIONAL FINAL
Houston Yates (26-7) vs. Silsbee (31-5), 1 p.m. Saturday, Sam Houston State University, Huntsville
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Corpus Christi West Oso 59, Wharton 53
Freeport Brazosport 77, Somerset 44
REGIONAL FINAL
Corpus Christi West Oso (31-4) vs. Freeport Brazosport (31-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Texas A&M University-Kingsville
CLASS 3A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Brock 63, Wall 48
Canadian 58, Nocona 51
REGIONAL FINAL
Brock (28-8) vs. Canadian (22-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Midland College
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Dallas Madison 71, Mount Vernon 51
Ponder 53, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 36
REGIONAL FINAL
Dallas Madison (25-8) vs. Ponder (30-5), 1 p.m. Saturday, Rockwall-Heath HS
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Jarrell 76, La Marque 69 OT
Teague 78, Kountze 71
REGIONAL FINAL
Jarrell (32-3) vs. Teague (26-8), 1 p.m. Saturday, Waco Midway HS
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Santa Rosa 69, Poth 62
Schulenburg 66, Odem 57
REGIONAL FINAL
Santa Rosa (34-3) vs. Schulenburg (28-8), 1 p.m. Saturday, Seguin HS
CLASS 2A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
New Deal 81, Albany 73
Clarendon 68, Anthony 64
REGIONAL FINAL
New Deal (31-2) vs. Clarendon (28-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, South Plains College, Levelland
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Muenster 44, Clarksville 34
Dallas Gateway 57, Electra 51
REGIONAL FINAL
Muenster (30-6) vs. Dallas Gateway (15-4), 1 p.m. Saturday, McKinney North HS
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Grapeland 86, Shelbyville 68
Tenaha 92, Italy 67
REGIONAL FINAL
Grapeland (32-5) vs. Tenaha (29-3), noon Saturday, Jewett Leon HS
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Thorndale 76, San Antonio Lee Academy 70
Mumford 55, Port Aransas 44
REGIONAL FINAL
Thorndale (26-9) vs. Mumford (36-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, New Braunfels Canyon HS
CLASS 1A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Nazareth 56, New Home 48
Happy 54, Jayton 32
REGIONAL FINAL
Nazareth (24-10) vs. Happy (23-5), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, South Plains College, Levelland
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Gail Borden County 41, May 36
Lenorah Grady 49, Clyde Eula 32
REGIONAL FINAL
Gail Borden County (21-3) vs. Lenorah Grady (22-4), 5 p.m. Saturday, Abilene Christian University
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Lipan 72, Yantis 41
Graford 79, Saltillo 49
REGIONAL FINAL
Lipan (33-3) vs. Graford (27-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mansfield HS
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Dime Box 55, Elkhart Slocum 47
Laneville 62, Waelder 53
REGIONAL FINAL
Dime Box (24-7) vs. Laneville (21-13), noon Saturday, Burger Gym, Austin
