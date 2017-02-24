Girls Basketball

Mansfield Legacy girls see magical playoff run end against Frisco Liberty

By Brian Gosset

GARLAND

Mansfield Legacy rallied all season long, but on Friday night the Class 5A state runners-up from last season made a few more crucial plays down the stretch.

Frisco Liberty got back-to-back steals and fast-break layups with 35.5 seconds left and the Redhawks went on to end Legacy’s magical run 50-44 in a 5A Region II semifinal at Curtis Culwell Center.

The Redhawks (31-6) moved on to the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday in Garland.

Legacy’s Cyliest Smith gave the Broncos a 44-42 lead with 1:22 left, but Rebecca Lescay and Sydney Keller forced two turnovers and Liberty went back ahead 46-44 with 35.5 to play.

Lescay, who has signed with Tulsa, scored a game-high 21 points with six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

After the Broncos got within 27-23 midway through the third quarter, Liberty scored the next five points for a 32-23 lead. The Redhawks extended the lead to 36-25 with 2:49 left in the frame before Legacy scored eight of the final nine points.

Freshman guard Harmoni Turner hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut Liberty’s lead to 37-33 going into the fourth, and older sister senior Lyric Turner’s corner 3-pointer made it 37-36 early in the final period.

Lyric Turner had back-to-back steals to tie the game at 38-38, and then gave the Broncos a 41-40 lead with 3:30 to go, their first lead since 9-7 in the first quarter.

Harmoni Turner, who also beat the buzzer to end the first half, had a team-high 19 points. Lyric Turner added 12 points while the sisters combined for 11 steals.

The Broncos (24-12) wrapped up their best season with their first regional tournament appearance in program history.

Girls Basketball

