Here are the DFW players to watch in the NCAA Tournament

Here's a look at six players from DFW, who do not play for teams from Texas, to keep an eye on in the NCAA Tournament.

Marques Bolden, Duke - Bolden, a sophomore, graduated from DeSoto. He's one of Duke's top reserves for a front court that featues two potential lottery picks in Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter, Jr. He is averaging 4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Duke (2-seed in the Midwest Region) plays Iona (15-seed) in the first round on Friday in Pittsburgh.





Marcus Garrett, Kansas - Garrett, a freshman, graduated from Dallas Skyline. He's emerged as one of Bill Self's top reserves on a team that just won both the Big 12 regular season title and Big 12 Tournament championship. So far this season he is averaging 4.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Kansas (1-seed in the Midwest) will face Penn (16-seed) in the first round in Wichita on Friday.

Matt McQuaid, Michigan State - McQuaid, a junior, graduated from Duncanville. He's one of the top outside shooting threats in the Big Ten, having made 51 treys this season. He's averaging 6.2 ppg. MSU (3-seed in Midwest) will take on 14-seed Bucknell in the first round in Detroit on Friday.

Mickey Mitchell, Arizona State - Mitchell, a sophomore, graduated from Plano West where he became a YouTube sensation due to his passing and dunking skills. He originally committed to Ohio State, where he started seven games as a freshman, but has since transferred to Arizona State where he's averaged 5.7 ppg and 5.3 rpg in 22.6 minutes per game this season.

Elijah Thomas, Clemson - Thomas, a junior, graduated from Lancaster. He originally signed with Texas A&M but transferred after only playing in eight games as a freshman. He averages 10.8 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds for the Tigers, who will face New Mexico State in the first round on Thursday in San Diego.

PJ Washington, Kentucky - Washington, a freshman for the Wildcats, lived in Frisco and played at Prime Prep before transferring to Findlay Prep in Nevada. The 6-foot-7, 236-pound Washington has started 27 games this season, averaging 10.6 ppg and 5.5 rpg.. Kentucky, which won the SEC Tournament, will play Davidson in the first round on Friday in Boise.