DeSoto’s 6-foot-11 post Marques Bolden, right, blocks the way of Keller center Nolan Taylor during the Whataburger Orange Basketball Tournament in December.
DeSoto’s 6-foot-11 post Marques Bolden, right, blocks the way of Keller center Nolan Taylor during the Whataburger Orange Basketball Tournament in December. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
DeSoto’s 6-foot-11 post Marques Bolden, right, blocks the way of Keller center Nolan Taylor during the Whataburger Orange Basketball Tournament in December. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Boys Basketball

Here are the DFW players to watch in the NCAA Tournament

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

March 13, 2018 10:33 AM

Here's a look at six players from DFW, who do not play for teams from Texas, to keep an eye on in the NCAA Tournament.

Marques Bolden, Duke - Bolden, a sophomore, graduated from DeSoto. He's one of Duke's top reserves for a front court that featues two potential lottery picks in Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter, Jr. He is averaging 4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Duke (2-seed in the Midwest Region) plays Iona (15-seed) in the first round on Friday in Pittsburgh.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marcus Garrett, Kansas - Garrett, a freshman, graduated from Dallas Skyline. He's emerged as one of Bill Self's top reserves on a team that just won both the Big 12 regular season title and Big 12 Tournament championship. So far this season he is averaging 4.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Kansas (1-seed in the Midwest) will face Penn (16-seed) in the first round in Wichita on Friday.

Matt McQuaid, Michigan State - McQuaid, a junior, graduated from Duncanville. He's one of the top outside shooting threats in the Big Ten, having made 51 treys this season. He's averaging 6.2 ppg. MSU (3-seed in Midwest) will take on 14-seed Bucknell in the first round in Detroit on Friday.

Mickey Mitchell, Arizona State - Mitchell, a sophomore, graduated from Plano West where he became a YouTube sensation due to his passing and dunking skills. He originally committed to Ohio State, where he started seven games as a freshman, but has since transferred to Arizona State where he's averaged 5.7 ppg and 5.3 rpg in 22.6 minutes per game this season.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Elijah Thomas, Clemson - Thomas, a junior, graduated from Lancaster. He originally signed with Texas A&M but transferred after only playing in eight games as a freshman. He averages 10.8 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds for the Tigers, who will face New Mexico State in the first round on Thursday in San Diego.

PJ Washington, Kentucky - Washington, a freshman for the Wildcats, lived in Frisco and played at Prime Prep before transferring to Findlay Prep in Nevada. The 6-foot-7, 236-pound Washington has started 27 games this season, averaging 10.6 ppg and 5.5 rpg.. Kentucky, which won the SEC Tournament, will play Davidson in the first round on Friday in Boise.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Katy Tompkins can't cope with SMU commit Feron Hunt 34

Katy Tompkins can't cope with SMU commit Feron Hunt

Pause
Frieda Porter records JP vote count 236

Frieda Porter records JP vote count

Two centuries of population change in the U.S. 170

Two centuries of population change in the U.S.

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth 216

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans 112

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans

Texas high school students on bus that fell into Alabama ravine 20

Texas high school students on bus that fell into Alabama ravine

'I don't care what they think, I'm ready,' Martin Perez boasts after making strong spring debut for Rangers 73

"I don't care what they think, I'm ready," Martin Perez boasts after making strong spring debut for Rangers

'Do we jump off the wing?' Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

"Do we jump off the wing?" Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Welcome to spring the Bradford pears are in full bloom 44

Welcome to spring the Bradford pears are in full bloom

Katy Tompkins can't cope with SMU commit Feron Hunt

View More Video