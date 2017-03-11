Brock goes cold in the third period, falls to Dallas Madison in 3A final

Rebounds were going to win Brock the Class 3A UIL boys basketball state title over No. 1 Dallas Madison.
The Eagles did have the edge, but a cold-shooting performance in the third quarter got in the way as Madison won 42-36 on Saturday at the Alamodome.
“I saw they had like 66 rebounds, so we have to box them out,” Brock junior Amery Hughes said following Thursday’s semifinal win over Jarrell.
Brock finished with the 39-30 rebounding advantage – Madison out-rebounded Santa Rosa 66-35 in the semifinals – and was leading 21-17 at halftime.
“That’s one thing we emphasized in the playoffs. We know winning the rebounding battle is a big part at winning the ball game,” Brock coach Zach Boxell said. “Dallas Madison is a great team, that’s why we felt we were in a position to have a chance to win.
The Eagles (30-9) led 14-8 early in the second quarter on a short jumper by junior Garrett Leek before Hughes drained a corner 3-pointer to beat the buzzer.
But Brock would miss its first 13 attempts from the floor in the third quarter before senior Taylor Perry’s layup with 34 seconds left sent the game into the fourth and Madison leading 31-23.
“Thought it was very important to go out there and have a good start in the third quarter with how we ended the half,” Boxell said. “We went out there and had some good looks, but they just weren’t able to fall.”
A 3-pointer by Perry and layup by junior Wyatt Moore got Brock within 31-28 just a minute into the fourth.
Madison went up 35-28 before Hughes’ 3-point basket made it 38-33 with 1:38 left. Leek added another one from long range to make it 40-36 with 22 seconds to play.
“We were still OK, we just had to be little more patient,” Boxell said following the third quarter. “I felt like we did that at times, we just didn’t execute. But they remained confident and didn’t give up.”
Brock, which won the 3A state title in 2015, was looking for a fourth overall. The Eagles were in their 10th state tournament.
Madison (28-8), in its ninth, won its third title, first since 2009. The Trojans had won in 2013 and 2014, but were stripped of those championships because of eligible players.
“Coming in, we felt pretty confident,” Perry said. “We usually do a pretty good job at taking care of the ball – we knew they were going to be all over us – but the main key was rebounding and handling the ball. We did a good job rebounding, but made a few turnovers and that kind of turned the game.”
Hughes had a team-high 14 points and Perry added nine. Senior Hayden Waller grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
Perry, who was voted the MVP, had 18 points and 10 boards for the Trojans.
