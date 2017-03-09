Mansfield Timberview boys roll into Class 5A title game with 20-point victory

The Mansfield Timberview boys on Thursday matched what the girls basketball team did a week ago by winning a UIL state semifinal game. Now it’s up to these Wolves to bring a title home.
Timberview beat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 68-48 in a Class 5A semifinal at the Alamodome.
The Wolves (31-7) meet Justin Northwest or Missouri City Marshall in the final, at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Last week the Timberview girls fell in the final to Canyon, 47-45.
The Wolves were led Thursday by 21 points from junior guard Chris Mullins, followed closely by 20 from Tim Johnson and 14 by Isaac Likekele.
Veterans Memorial (31-7) was led by 13 from junior post Will Chayer.
