Brock perfectly miserable in 3A state semifinal against familiar foe

Brock was on the wrong side of history Wednesday night at the Class 3A softball state tournament.

Senior pitcher Saidi Castillo recorded the first perfect game in 3A state tourney history and struck out 12 as Santa Gertrudis Academy again dealt Brock a losing hand, 5-0 at McCombs Field.





“Last year she struck us out five times,” Brock coach Ryan Starnes said.

It was the third perfect game at the state tournament since 2014 and the first no-hitter in 3A since 2009.

“We tried to get ready the same way, but she was just really good tonight,” Starnes said.

The Lions (39-1) dropped multiple bunts in the second inning, and forced a low throw to first which allowed one run to score.

Castillo (21-0) struck out the side in the second and third innings, and again in the fifth.

But Brock pitcher Mattye Tyler (28-5) kept the Eagles in the game early.

“No doubt and Mattye has done that all year,” Starnes said.

Brock didn’t get a hit, but the Eagles made one superb play after another on defense to stay close to the Lions, who left 12 runners on base.

SGA loaded the bases in the first, but Kelsi Tonips fell to her left while catching a hard liner. Tonips caught another liner in the second and doubled off a runner.

SGA hit a soft liner to shortstop Payton Gasca to end the third with two on, and Jessica Leek fielded a hard grounder in the fourth before getting the force out.

Gasca made a diving catch between short and third to end the fifth.

Another error in the sixth scored SGA’s second run. The Lions got RBI singles by Alyssa Gonzalez and Jackie DeLosSantos and an RBI triple from Yadira Lopez to make it 5-0.

“We’re a good offense, but sometimes a pitcher has it and boy, she had it tonight,” Starnes said.

The Eagles (33-6) reached the state tournament for the third-straight season, but have been eliminated in the semis all three times.

“Tonight didn’t end the way we wanted, but that doesn’t take away any of their accomplishments,” Starnes said. “Three straight trips to state – we’ve never done that before in Brock softball history.”

Brock has won 132 games in four years and send seniors Bailey Wagner, Kacie Gilreath, Anarenee Beyer and Tyler off to the next level.

“I hate to see it end like this for this group, but I’m super proud of them,” Starnes said.