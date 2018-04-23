Star-Telegram teams up with LaDainian Tomlinson for high school awards honors

For decades the Star-Telegram has honored the area's top high school athletes with its all-star team selections.

But for the first time, the Star-Telegram is partnering with former TCU running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson and his Touching Lives Foundation for the inaugural Star-Telegram’s Tomlinson Honors.

The event will celebrate high school athletes who have excelled on the field, have displayed superior character and were outstanding in the classroom. It is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 11 at the Hurst Conference Center.

"All of us here at the Star-Telegram are thrilled to partner with LaDainian Tomlinson and his Touching Lives Foundation,” Star-Telegram publisher Sean Burke said. “It's critically important to us to align with partners who share the same values and commitment to community as we do, and LaDainian is the epitome of this commitment."





The Star-Telegram all-star teams spanning 12 sports will be honored and awards will be handed out to the year's most outstanding players and coaches.

Tomlinson will award All-American Honors scholarships in excess of $40,000 (the Star-Telegram is donating to the fund). All-American Honors awards and scholarships will go to student-athletes who demonstrated superior character, education and performance throughout the 2017-18 LaDainian Tomlinson Academy, as well as the best coaches and educators.

All-American Honors aim to become a national platform. In its first year in 2017, $36,000 was awarded to eight students. The scholarship money is on track to increase by 40 percent this year.

“It’s a way to honor the best and brightest high school student-athletes, coaches and educators from across the region,” Tomlinson said. “Our platform recognizes those who exemplify traits such as character, leadership, courage, integrity, resilience and generosity.”

Players of the year and scholarship recipients will also have the chance for a meet-and-greet with Tomlinson after the awards dinner.





"The Star-Telegram and Tomlinson’s Touching Lives Foundation very much look forward to celebrating the successes of these student athletes and doing so with an inspiring event,” Burke said.

Tickets are available at star-telegram.com/honors. If you’re interested in purchasing a table or being a sponsor, email Lynn Hammer at lhammer@star-telegram.com.

For more information about bringing the LaDainian Tomlinson Academy program to your school, visit lt-academy/districts.