Take our polls: UIL adds instant replay for football championship games

The UIL announced on Thursday that it will use instant replay at all of its football state championship games beginning this fall.
State title games will run from Dec. 19-22 at AT&T Stadium.
“With all UIL state championship football games at a single location, we have the technology and ability to utilize these powerful tools to make the state championships the best possible experience for coaches, players, officials and fans,” UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said. “Instant replay will help ensure that the calls during the biggest games of the year are as correct as possible.”
The UIL will use the NCAA rules for instant replay, but there will be no challenges from coaches. All reviews will come through the replay officials.
Replay will only be conducted at the state title games. It won’t be permitted during the regular season or playoff games.
“Because we play football by NCAA rules, which allow for instant replay, we have this opportunity. We’re extremely excited to add instant replay to our state championship games,” UIL director of athletics Susan Elza said. “We’ve studied this topic thoroughly, and have made many conversations with officials and coaches. The consensus we’ve heard is that our game is ready for this and it will be a valuable addition.”
The UIL also announced that targeting will not be called as a result of a review. Targeting will only be called by the officials on the field and all reviews will take place in a replay booth with a collegiate replay official reviewing plays.
