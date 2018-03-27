Southlake Carroll top prospect receives Power Five offer

Southlake Carroll's top 2020 defensive back R.J. Mickens picked up a scholarship offer from Notre Dame on Monday.

Extremely Blessed and honored to receive an offer from THE Notre Dame University ! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/uqNFGV1Wo4 — Rj Mickens (@RjMickens10) March 27, 2018

Mickens, who made the Class 6A all-state team in 2017, is up to 23 offers according to 247Sports.

Others on Mickens' list include Alabama, Baylor, Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCLA. Overall, he holds 20 offers from a Power Five school.

He's projected to commit with the Aggies, per 247Sports.

The 4-star recruit finished last season with 99 tackles, three for loss, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and 13 pass deflections for the 10-4 Dragons.

Mickens also played receiver and recorded 14 catches for 298 yards and nine touchdowns.

