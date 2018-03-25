Friday night baseball recap from Class 6A and 5A area schools

District 3-6A
Keller 7, Haltom 0
W- Johnston 6 IP 1 H 8 K
Marshall 3-4, 2B, RBI
Lindsly, Bettencourt 2 hits, RBI
Weatherford 5, Central 1
W- Hilton 6 IP 2 H 10 K
Five runs in the 7th
Abilene 7, Fossil Ridge 6
FR- Pelosi 2 RBI, Rohmer 2-4, 3B, RBI, White 2B, 2 BB
District 4-6A
Arlington 14, Mansfield 7
Falks 2 3B, 4 RBI
Fulton 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI
Still- HR
Paschal 7, Martin 2
W- Urban 7 IP 2 K
Ramsay, Morris 2 RBI
Lamar 3, North Crowley 0
W- Zelm 7 IP 3 H 6 K
RBI- Kelly, Foster
Bowie 3, Sam Houston 1
W- M Dews 6.1 IP 2 H 9 K
Medina 3B, 2 RBI
District 5-6A
Carroll 7, Trinity 0
W- Cole 7 IP 3 H 8 K
Santiago 2-3, 3B, RBI
Werner 2-2, 2B, RBI
Hebron 5, LD Bell 2
W- Betrus 7 IP 3 H 6 K
Betrus 2-3, RBI
Byron Nelson 6, Flower Mound 2
Bailey 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI
Hutchens 3 RBI
Marcus 5, Lewisville 0
W- Kleinsorge 7 IP 11 K
Petrides 2 RBI
District 6-5A
Aledo 8, Saginaw 0
W- McConathy 5 IP 2 H
Rosson 3B, 3 RBI
Fingar 2 3B, 2 R
Eaton 6, Boswell 5
Klein- Walkoff RBI BB
Seals- Game tying RBI 1B
Northwest 5, Brewer 0
W- Lankford 7 IP 5 H
J Baker, N Baker 2 RBI
Azle 13, Chisholm Trail 3
Akers 2 HR, 1 GS 6 RBI
Collins 3-4, RBI
District 7-5A
Arlington Heights 11, North Side 0
W- Castillo 5 IP 1 H 2 K
Hawthorne 3 RBI
Lopez, Rios 2 RBI
Trimble Tech 13, Southwest 1
Ortiz 3 RBI
Lara 2 RBI
Guadian 3-3
South Hills 9, Western Hills 2
Lopez 2 RBI
Castro 2-3, 3B, RBI
District 8-5A
Grapevine 24, Polytechnic 0
Waterworth 3 RBI
Squires 3 RBI
Colleyville Heritage 12, Dunbar 0
W- Parker 3 IP 7 K
Hinkle 3 2B, 4 RBI
Brown, Parker 2 RBI
Birdville 10, Carter-Riverside 0
W- Young 5 IP 0 H 11 K
Chappell 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI
Richland 16, Eastern Hills 0
W- Zwald 5 IP 1 H 9 K
Paris 3 RBI
District 9-5A
Centennial 8, Burleson 3
W- Pruit 6.2 IP 2 ER 6 K
Irwin 2 RBI, Santos 3-3, 2 2B
Joshua 3, Crowley 2
W- Haley 7 IP 2 H 10 K
Three runs in the 6th
Cleburne 8, Seguin 0
W- Rangel 7 IP 0 H 11 K
Torres 4-5, 4 RBI, 2 R
Granbury 9, Everman 7
Turnage HR, Walters 3 RBI
District 10-5A
Legacy 16, Lancaster 0
HR- Binkley, Catalon, Rombach
Collins 3 RBI
Waxahachie 4, Red Oak 1
W- Mott 6 IP 12 K
Hampton 2 RBI
Lake Ridge 3, Summit 2
W- Robie 7 IP 7 K
Kim- GW RBI 1B in the 5th
Midlothian 12, Timberview 0
W- Hawkins 4 IP 6 K
Little 3-3, HR, 2 RBI
Comments