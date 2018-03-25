Friday night baseball recap from Class 6A and 5A area schools

District 3-6A

Keller 7, Haltom 0

W- Johnston 6 IP 1 H 8 K

Marshall 3-4, 2B, RBI

Lindsly, Bettencourt 2 hits, RBI

Weatherford 5, Central 1

W- Hilton 6 IP 2 H 10 K

Five runs in the 7th

Abilene 7, Fossil Ridge 6

FR- Pelosi 2 RBI, Rohmer 2-4, 3B, RBI, White 2B, 2 BB

District 4-6A

Arlington 14, Mansfield 7

Falks 2 3B, 4 RBI

Fulton 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Still- HR

Paschal 7, Martin 2

W- Urban 7 IP 2 K

Ramsay, Morris 2 RBI

Lamar 3, North Crowley 0

W- Zelm 7 IP 3 H 6 K

RBI- Kelly, Foster

Bowie 3, Sam Houston 1

W- M Dews 6.1 IP 2 H 9 K

Medina 3B, 2 RBI

District 5-6A

Carroll 7, Trinity 0

W- Cole 7 IP 3 H 8 K

Santiago 2-3, 3B, RBI

Werner 2-2, 2B, RBI

Hebron 5, LD Bell 2

W- Betrus 7 IP 3 H 6 K

Betrus 2-3, RBI

Byron Nelson 6, Flower Mound 2

Bailey 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI

Hutchens 3 RBI

Marcus 5, Lewisville 0

W- Kleinsorge 7 IP 11 K

Petrides 2 RBI

District 6-5A

Aledo 8, Saginaw 0

W- McConathy 5 IP 2 H

Rosson 3B, 3 RBI

Fingar 2 3B, 2 R

Eaton 6, Boswell 5

Klein- Walkoff RBI BB

Seals- Game tying RBI 1B

Northwest 5, Brewer 0

W- Lankford 7 IP 5 H

J Baker, N Baker 2 RBI

Azle 13, Chisholm Trail 3

Akers 2 HR, 1 GS 6 RBI

Collins 3-4, RBI

District 7-5A

Arlington Heights 11, North Side 0

W- Castillo 5 IP 1 H 2 K

Hawthorne 3 RBI

Lopez, Rios 2 RBI

Trimble Tech 13, Southwest 1

Ortiz 3 RBI

Lara 2 RBI

Guadian 3-3

South Hills 9, Western Hills 2

Lopez 2 RBI

Castro 2-3, 3B, RBI

District 8-5A

Grapevine 24, Polytechnic 0

Waterworth 3 RBI

Squires 3 RBI

Colleyville Heritage 12, Dunbar 0

W- Parker 3 IP 7 K

Hinkle 3 2B, 4 RBI

Brown, Parker 2 RBI

Birdville 10, Carter-Riverside 0

W- Young 5 IP 0 H 11 K

Chappell 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI

Richland 16, Eastern Hills 0

W- Zwald 5 IP 1 H 9 K

Paris 3 RBI

District 9-5A

Centennial 8, Burleson 3

W- Pruit 6.2 IP 2 ER 6 K

Irwin 2 RBI, Santos 3-3, 2 2B

Joshua 3, Crowley 2

W- Haley 7 IP 2 H 10 K

Three runs in the 6th

Cleburne 8, Seguin 0

W- Rangel 7 IP 0 H 11 K

Torres 4-5, 4 RBI, 2 R

Granbury 9, Everman 7

Turnage HR, Walters 3 RBI

District 10-5A

Legacy 16, Lancaster 0

HR- Binkley, Catalon, Rombach

Collins 3 RBI

Waxahachie 4, Red Oak 1

W- Mott 6 IP 12 K

Hampton 2 RBI

Lake Ridge 3, Summit 2

W- Robie 7 IP 7 K

Kim- GW RBI 1B in the 5th

Midlothian 12, Timberview 0

W- Hawkins 4 IP 6 K

Little 3-3, HR, 2 RBI