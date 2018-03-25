Friday night softball recap from Class 5A area schools

District 6-5A

Eaton 22, Saginaw 1

The Eagles scored 10 runs through the first two innings vs. the Rough Riders on Friday night. Kenzlee Zaher went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Maci Elliott recorded four RBIs and Kennedy Crites added three RBIs. Maddy Wright earned the win with six strikeouts in five innings. The Eagles improved to 5-1 in district.

Boswell 16, Chisholm 4

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Julie Kennedy struck out 12 batters as the Pioneers beat the Rangers in six innings. Kalei Villegas went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Peyton Robinson went 3 for 4 with a double, RBI, four runs scored and three stolen bases. Kelsy Paris and Haley Parker each drove in two runs. The Pioneers stayed perfect in district at 6-0.

Aledo 5, Northwest 4

The Ladycats scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh capped off by a walk-off RBI triple by Alana Smith. Lindsey McElroy hit a two-run single to left field to bring Aledo within 4-3. Aledo improves to 4-2 in district.

Azle 7, Brewer 3

Shelby Bradley's RBI single in the second gave Azle a 2-0 lead and Brie Michelli added a three-run home run for the Hornets. Logan Graham hit a two-run double in the third and Brooke Ledbetter struck out six to pick up the win.

Standings

Boswell 6-0

Eaton 5-1

Aledo 4-2

Northwest 2-4

Chisholm 2-4

Brewer 2-4

Azle 2-4

Saginaw 1-5

District 7-5A

Arlington Heights 11, Western Hills 0

Jalee McDonald allowed three hits and struck out 12, and hit a home run with three RBIs for the Yellowjackets. Savannah Volmert drove in two runs and Melinda Martinez went 3 for 5 with an RBI.

South Hills 17, Southwest 0

Alyssa Reyes and Lydia Ramirez allowed no hits in five innings for the Scorpions. Reyes struck out four. Angelica Herrera hit a double and drove in six runs. Jenavie Ronquillo and Juana Ruvalcaba combined 6 for 7 with two RBIs and six runs scored.

District 8-5A

Richland 10, Grapevine 0

Makenzie Walters allowed just one hit through five innings and added two RBIs for the Rebels. Payge Scoggins doubled and drove in two runs and Stephanie Pfeifer also finished with two RBIs.

Colleyville Heritage 6, Birdville 5

The Panthers scored four times in the first inning and held off the Hawks late. Maggie Black hit an RBI double and Sara Grace Parks and Caroline O'Donnell each went 2 for 4 with a run driven in.

District 9-5A

Granbury 14, Arlington Seguin 0

Alison Cooper allowed no hits and struck out six as the Pirates improved to 7-0 in district. Lani Hickey drove in three runs and Everly Carey went 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Joshua 9, Cleburne 8

The Owls picked up their second-straight one-run victory to improve to 5-2 in district. With the tying run at first and one out in the seventh, Reese Rumfield got Cleburne to hit into two ground outs. No. 9 hitter Caroline Harris homered, doubled and drove in five runs. Kaitlyn Stone and Cassie Wallace had two RBIs apiece.

Centennial 11, Everman 1

The Spartans scored nine runs through the first two innings and improved to 5-2 in district. Presley Green allowed five hits to pick up the win and Mac Harshbarger hit a three-run home run. Karter Hill and Mackenzie Law each hit a double, triple and drove in two.

Burleson 10, Crowley 0

Brailey Wasik struck out nine batters in five innings and drove in two runs, and Natali Wheeler homered as the Elks won and improved to 5-2 in district.

Standings

Granbury 7-0

Burleson 5-2

Centennial 5-2

Joshua 5-2

Cleburne 3-4

Everman 2-5

Crowley 1-6

Seguin 0-7

District 10-5A

Legacy 11, Summit 4

Jaycee Cook struck out 14 batters in a complete-game performance. Sophie Hannabas hit a grand slam and drove in six runs. Kayla Slayton went 3 for 4 with a solo home run. Kelby Robbins hit three doubles.

Waxahachie 16, Lancaster 0

The Indians hit three home runs and scored 14 times in the second inning. Talia Salinas and Kameron Ryer combined to throw a no-hitter. Sharrika Levingston and Ariana Robles each hit three-run shots and Ryer led off with an inside the park home run. Hannah Rash hit two doubles and drove in four runs.

Midlothian 18, Red Oak 8

Sierra Mihailov hit two home runs with five RBIs. Annabel Anderson had a three-run home run and drove in four, and MaKenna Anderson added a solo home run. The Panthers scored seven times in the sixth.

Lake Ridge 19, Timberview 3

Brittni Rufus went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for the Eagles. Kori Carr and Mackenzie Denson each drove in three runs and three other Eagles recorded two RBIs.