Flower Mound hires Keller volleyball coach Jamie Siegel

After three seasons as Keller's volleyball head coach, Jamie Siegel is moving to Flower Mound.
A press release on Thursday announced that Siegel was hired at the same position with the Jaguars.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to not only join an amazing school district but the volleyball program at Flower Mound High School that has been successful and growing in strong traditions,” Siegel said in the press release. “I want to thank the people who have paved the path before me and everyone who has help guide me along the way.”
Siegel led Keller to back-to-back district titles and won two coach of the year honors. The Indians made history in 2016 when they reached the regional tournament for the first time since 1993.
In nine seasons as head coach, Siegel owns a 292-105 record. She was with Colleyville Heritage for six years. The Panthers went to the regional finals twice and won four district titles.
Flower Mound has made the playoffs six of the past seven years.
Comments